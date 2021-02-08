Fagan Associates, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Invitae Corp

Troy, NY, based Investment company Fagan Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Qualcomm Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Invitae Corp, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fagan Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Fagan Associates, Inc. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $397 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RSP, ULTA, DAL, XLB, VRTX, XHB, TAN, GM, NBTB, PFE, SCHA, SO, VNQI, DE,

RSP, ULTA, DAL, XLB, VRTX, XHB, TAN, GM, NBTB, PFE, SCHA, SO, VNQI, DE, Added Positions: QCOM, ARKG, DKNG, SCHB, FIVG, VZ, AGG, BABA, SCHD, AMD, AMZN, TGT, ARKK, T, FSLR, TDOC, BND, SBUX, REGN, SCHV, EQIX, JNJ, MRVL, BNDX, VCIT, SCHM, PFF, IOO, PYPL, DIA,

QCOM, ARKG, DKNG, SCHB, FIVG, VZ, AGG, BABA, SCHD, AMD, AMZN, TGT, ARKK, T, FSLR, TDOC, BND, SBUX, REGN, SCHV, EQIX, JNJ, MRVL, BNDX, VCIT, SCHM, PFF, IOO, PYPL, DIA, Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, NVTA, XOM, VAR, SCHG, BSV, BA, NKE, BAC, KL, SPY, GE, IWM, VGIT, NFLX, KO, CVX, BIV, SCHE, XLK, BRK.B, FLRN, XLY, CNI, SCHF, PLUG, PBFS, PENN, DVY, EW,

AAPL, NVDA, NVTA, XOM, VAR, SCHG, BSV, BA, NKE, BAC, KL, SPY, GE, IWM, VGIT, NFLX, KO, CVX, BIV, SCHE, XLK, BRK.B, FLRN, XLY, CNI, SCHF, PLUG, PBFS, PENN, DVY, EW, Sold Out: CSCO, TNDM, TTWO, DISCK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 281,416 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,732 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,561 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 90,056 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Facebook Inc (FB) - 51,360 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 40,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $315.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 13,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 67,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74. The stock is now traded at around $214.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $111.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 73,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 148,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $54.874300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.26%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $86.4 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $102.89.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99.

Fagan Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $21.95.