K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines

Toronto, A6, based Investment company K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Twitter Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. As of 2020Q4, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $590 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/k.j.+harrison+%26+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 227,438 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,253 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,141 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 203,815 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.80% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 282,598 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.18%

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 95,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 101,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $117.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 41,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $162.550700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.531600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 109,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $84.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 203,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 66.18%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 282,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 122.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.78 and $54.04, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 207,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Bank of Montreal by 310.05%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $68.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 104,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 274.74%. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.11. The stock is now traded at around $216.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 103.70%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $236.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 40,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24.