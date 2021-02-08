Glaxis Capital Management, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Glaxis Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $49 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, MSFT, AMZN, MSTR, AAPL, MU, GOOGL, MRVL, GLD, FIVE, UBER, NVDA, ICHR, EXAS, CSX, DIS, UAL, SWKS, PYPL, EW, UNP, AOSL, SWIR,
For the details of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glaxis+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 21,115 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,660 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,525 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 10,135 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $389.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.97%. The holding were 21,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $241.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.24%. The holding were 31,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3311.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.05%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84. The stock is now traded at around $975.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 10,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.298500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 36,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Glaxis Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Glaxis Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Glaxis Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Glaxis Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Glaxis Capital Management, LLC keeps buying