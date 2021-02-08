Glaxis Capital Management, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Glaxis Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Glaxis Capital Management, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $49 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, MSFT, AMZN, MSTR, AAPL, MU, GOOGL, MRVL, GLD, FIVE, UBER, NVDA, ICHR, EXAS, CSX, DIS, UAL, SWKS, PYPL, EW, UNP, AOSL, SWIR,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 21,115 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,660 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,525 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. New Position MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 10,135 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,000 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $389.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.97%. The holding were 21,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $241.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.24%. The holding were 31,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3311.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.05%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $234.84. The stock is now traded at around $975.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 10,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.298500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glaxis Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 36,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.