Oldfather Financial Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Oldfather Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Coca-Cola Co, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfather Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Oldfather Financial Services, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DVY, XLF, TSLA,
- Added Positions: IJK, IJJ, AGG, JPST, VOO, EFA, AAPL, SPY, IWN, EEM, SCHX, MSFT, IWD, IWO, GOOGL, SCHM, GOOG, DIS, IWB,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, VNQ, PG, MA, JNJ, KMB, JPM, MCD, ACWX, VO, AXP, SCHZ, VBR, BKE,
- Sold Out: KO,
For the details of Oldfather Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfather+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 101,413 shares, 21.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 42,843 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 81,519 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 30,063 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 72,128 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45%
Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $102.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Oldfather Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $861.817600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 308.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 48,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.61%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 35,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Oldfather Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,096 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Oldfather Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.
