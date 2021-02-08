Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Buys The ODP Corp, Denny's Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Sells Seaboard Corp, CNO Financial Group Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp

Guilderland, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Research & Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The ODP Corp, Denny's Corp, Molson Coors Beverage Co, Barnes Group Inc, PQ Group Holdings Inc, sells Seaboard Corp, CNO Financial Group Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Unisys Corp, Celestica Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Research & Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $72 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Unisys Corp (UIS) - 170,945 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.92% Conduent Inc (CNDT) - 527,977 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) - 155,088 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.33% The ODP Corp (ODP) - 75,067 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 139,098 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.52%

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 75,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 58,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 18,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.01 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $44.37. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 15,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in PQ Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 52,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.85 and $103.94, with an estimated average price of $84.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 225.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 12,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 80.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 72,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. added to a holding in Tiptree Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.51.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Clarus Corp. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $15.21.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $36.16 and $45.19, with an estimated average price of $40.47.