Tygh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Element Solutions Inc, Vertex Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Repligen Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Quanta Services Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Tygh Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Element Solutions Inc, Vertex Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, ModivCare Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, sells Repligen Corp, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Quanta Services Inc, HMS Holdings Corp, Silk Road Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tygh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Tygh Capital Management, Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) - 116,278 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.41% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 179,945 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 167,442 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.84% Progyny Inc (PGNY) - 316,931 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.98% Element Solutions Inc (ESI) - 751,729 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 751,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $36.89, with an estimated average price of $27.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 292,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 197,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $118, with an estimated average price of $103.65. The stock is now traded at around $139.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 16,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.28 and $107.25, with an estimated average price of $91.09. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 64,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The purchase prices were between $74.59 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $86.89. The stock is now traded at around $103.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 70,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 32.41%. The purchase prices were between $187.47 and $249.59, with an estimated average price of $219.76. The stock is now traded at around $187.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 116,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 64.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $32.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.232200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 316,931 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 70.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.538800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 418,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Innospec Inc by 205.54%. The purchase prices were between $62.76 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $77.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 190,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $59.24 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 81,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $24.37 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $30.47.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.38.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $45.12 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $54.56.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $149.15 and $208.94, with an estimated average price of $181.82.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LCI Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $109.4 and $134.59, with an estimated average price of $123.06.

Tygh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Construction Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $18.52 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $23.99.