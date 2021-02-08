Capital Advisors Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, General Motors Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Whirlpool Corp, Ingredion Inc, Accenture PLC

Investment company Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, General Motors Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Rocket Inc, sells Whirlpool Corp, Ingredion Inc, Accenture PLC, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Capital Advisors Inc owns 206 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GM, BEPC, RKT, SPG, RWR, LMND, DIS, FTV, TIF, XLK, GD, EL, BA, RSP, VEA, BOKF, CTVA, XLP, SHOP, FSLR, L, VLO, TTWO, ROK, OGE, MS, LOGI, IBOC, UBER,

GM, BEPC, RKT, SPG, RWR, LMND, DIS, FTV, TIF, XLK, GD, EL, BA, RSP, VEA, BOKF, CTVA, XLP, SHOP, FSLR, L, VLO, TTWO, ROK, OGE, MS, LOGI, IBOC, UBER, Added Positions: IVW, VWO, BAM, CVX, SCHC, WM, EMR, HON, GOOG, DHR, AGNC, TOTL, MBB, ARCC, IJH, C, SCHF, PHB, MSFT, CSCO, SYK, IJR, BMY, XBI, AMZN, PG, V, JPM, KO, TMO, MMM, VNQ, BFAM, BCE, ABBV, NXPI, PYPL, TDOC, VZ, ISRG, UL, AMAT, D, BABA, AVGO, UNH, NVDA, JNJ, SO, GIS, ABT, MSM, LEG, IVV, IMTM, ORCL, VSS, DOW, ARES, MCD, ADP, CVS, LMT, IBM, HD, GOOGL, NEE, LLY, CL, T, AMGN, SCHW, SPEM, SDY, SCHD, DD, HP, HYD, BSV, MRO, TWLO, MRK, TSLA,

IVW, VWO, BAM, CVX, SCHC, WM, EMR, HON, GOOG, DHR, AGNC, TOTL, MBB, ARCC, IJH, C, SCHF, PHB, MSFT, CSCO, SYK, IJR, BMY, XBI, AMZN, PG, V, JPM, KO, TMO, MMM, VNQ, BFAM, BCE, ABBV, NXPI, PYPL, TDOC, VZ, ISRG, UL, AMAT, D, BABA, AVGO, UNH, NVDA, JNJ, SO, GIS, ABT, MSM, LEG, IVV, IMTM, ORCL, VSS, DOW, ARES, MCD, ADP, CVS, LMT, IBM, HD, GOOGL, NEE, LLY, CL, T, AMGN, SCHW, SPEM, SDY, SCHD, DD, HP, HYD, BSV, MRO, TWLO, MRK, TSLA, Reduced Positions: ACN, VYM, UPS, BLK, WSO, HYG, CRSP, INTC, INTU, SPY, EDIT, IEFA, AAPL, IEMG, KR, VB, RTX, CAT, PSX, GLD, NFLX, OKE, PB, VIG, BAC, XOM, COP, WMT, CMCSA, AEP, BRK.B, BP, BND, NOW, IVE, SCHB, MO, VGSH, VOO, VTI, ADBE, COF, TTD, OGS, TWTR, KMB, FB, WPX, PM, MA, TGB, TGT, SRE, MMC, LOW, GE,

ACN, VYM, UPS, BLK, WSO, HYG, CRSP, INTC, INTU, SPY, EDIT, IEFA, AAPL, IEMG, KR, VB, RTX, CAT, PSX, GLD, NFLX, OKE, PB, VIG, BAC, XOM, COP, WMT, CMCSA, AEP, BRK.B, BP, BND, NOW, IVE, SCHB, MO, VGSH, VOO, VTI, ADBE, COF, TTD, OGS, TWTR, KMB, FB, WPX, PM, MA, TGB, TGT, SRE, MMC, LOW, GE, Sold Out: WHR, INGR, CSX, CLX, A, DE, GL, FAST, MMP, NOC, NVS, TYL, AMJ, AM,

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,702,388 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 387,999 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 584,281 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% AAON Inc (AAON) - 1,106,719 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 597,087 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.598300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 493,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 280,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.531100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 697,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 120,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lemonade Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.9 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $74.1. The stock is now traded at around $141.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 49,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 367.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 445,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 212.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 571,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 77.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 672,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 86.29%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $91.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 278,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $35. The stock is now traded at around $39.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 723,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $114.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 273,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $180.49 and $203.43, with an estimated average price of $191.68.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.15.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.78.

Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $78.79 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $89.17.