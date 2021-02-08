Windsor Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Wells Fargo, Oracle Corp, Sells Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, AT&T Inc

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Windsor Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Wells Fargo, Oracle Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, AT&T Inc, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, GABELLI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME SECURITIES FUND INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Windsor Capital Management, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WFC, ORCL, BIL, IWB, ANTM, PM, IWP, VIG,
- Added Positions: SPYV, SPSB, ESGD, SPIB, BSV, USRT, JPST, SPSM, ICF, VCSH, PSK, SPMD, V, LQD, QQQ, SPEM, AMZN, SPTS, MRK, AXP, HD, STIP, XLF, FB, SUSC, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, HIX, SPY, AXON, T, JNK, GIM, IJH, AVK, CWB, GCV, IBM, IJR, VEA, XLK, MMM, KO, VZ, WBA, PFF, XOM, INTC, AAPL, UNP, XLE, CVX, VWO, TSLA, VUG, JPM, XLP, XLY, ITOT, IGSB, AVGO, PG, PFE, GS, CSCO, BMY, PLD, PCY, DIS, VCIT, FE, CAT,
- Sold Out: PHT,
For the details of Windsor Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Capital Management, LLC
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,184 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 356,529 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 345,851 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.17%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 90,469 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 236,468 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $221.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,396 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.276700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 345,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 89.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)
Windsor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer High Income Trust. The sale prices were between $7.72 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $8.49.
