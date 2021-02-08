Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IYM, HYG, JETS, RLMD, ESGU, PLTR, TSM, QCOM, SCHW, DKNG, BK, DUK, EPD, WFC, IWB,
- Added Positions: IWP, IVW, SPY, AGG, IJK, LQD, QQQ, MINT, IVE, BSV, IJR, PLSE, UNH, CAT, MA, BAC, CWB, IWD, XMLV, SUB, ABC, ESGD, GOOG, IQV, EBAY, UL, BKNG, NVS, GOOGL, KO, PEP, ENB, CMCSA, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IWF, JKE, TSLA, MGK, ISTB, FPE, MTUM, LGLV, USMV, GILD, JNJ, AMZN, IEMG, ABT, AA, CVX, INTC, ABBV, LOW, NVDA, ORCL, XLE, T, PFE, FMB, DIS, EFAV, EEM, CRM, BRK.B, MUB, SHYG, VZ, SBUX, O, HD, GD,
- Sold Out: TLT, SH, IEF, HDV, VBK, FPX, XLG, JKH, IWY, SHOP, BNDX, BOND, JPST, PG, SCHD, ANTM, XEL, WBA, NEE, BA, VER, PSLV,
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 279,570 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,240 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 239,963 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,018 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 98,451 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $39.22, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.276700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 58,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 72,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $389.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 590.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 27,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.543000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 187.50%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58.
