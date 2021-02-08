Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IYM, HYG, JETS, RLMD, ESGU, PLTR, TSM, QCOM, SCHW, DKNG, BK, DUK, EPD, WFC, IWB,

IYM, HYG, JETS, RLMD, ESGU, PLTR, TSM, QCOM, SCHW, DKNG, BK, DUK, EPD, WFC, IWB, Added Positions: IWP, IVW, SPY, AGG, IJK, LQD, QQQ, MINT, IVE, BSV, IJR, PLSE, UNH, CAT, MA, BAC, CWB, IWD, XMLV, SUB, ABC, ESGD, GOOG, IQV, EBAY, UL, BKNG, NVS, GOOGL, KO, PEP, ENB, CMCSA, ADI,

IWP, IVW, SPY, AGG, IJK, LQD, QQQ, MINT, IVE, BSV, IJR, PLSE, UNH, CAT, MA, BAC, CWB, IWD, XMLV, SUB, ABC, ESGD, GOOG, IQV, EBAY, UL, BKNG, NVS, GOOGL, KO, PEP, ENB, CMCSA, ADI, Reduced Positions: IVV, IWF, JKE, TSLA, MGK, ISTB, FPE, MTUM, LGLV, USMV, GILD, JNJ, AMZN, IEMG, ABT, AA, CVX, INTC, ABBV, LOW, NVDA, ORCL, XLE, T, PFE, FMB, DIS, EFAV, EEM, CRM, BRK.B, MUB, SHYG, VZ, SBUX, O, HD, GD,

IVV, IWF, JKE, TSLA, MGK, ISTB, FPE, MTUM, LGLV, USMV, GILD, JNJ, AMZN, IEMG, ABT, AA, CVX, INTC, ABBV, LOW, NVDA, ORCL, XLE, T, PFE, FMB, DIS, EFAV, EEM, CRM, BRK.B, MUB, SHYG, VZ, SBUX, O, HD, GD, Sold Out: TLT, SH, IEF, HDV, VBK, FPX, XLG, JKH, IWY, SHOP, BNDX, BOND, JPST, PG, SCHD, ANTM, XEL, WBA, NEE, BA, VER, PSLV,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 279,570 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 70,240 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 239,963 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,018 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 98,451 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $116.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.88 and $39.22, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.27%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.276700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 58,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.46%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 72,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 56.76%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $389.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 590.23%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 27,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.543000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 187.50%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72.

Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $252.63 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $272.58.