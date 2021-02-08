>
Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: EMB +0% EEM +0.18% IWM +2.55%

Investment company Nationwide Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Nationwide Asset Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nationwide Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nationwide Asset Management LLC
  1. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 438,000 shares, 29.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.73%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 543,000 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 519,220 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 201,000 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 173,200 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 438,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



