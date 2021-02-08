Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Nationwide Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Nationwide Asset Management LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, IWM,

EEM, IWM, Added Positions: EMB, ACWI,

EMB, ACWI, Reduced Positions: EFA, VCLT,

For the details of Nationwide Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 438,000 shares, 29.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.73% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 543,000 shares, 22.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 519,220 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 201,000 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 173,200 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nationwide Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 438,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.