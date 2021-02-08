Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp

Schaumburg, IL, based Investment company Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 373 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XLB, XLI, EEM, SPDW, IVV, HYG, GOLD, PLTR, IJS, XSD, IGV, PBW, 50AA, DSM, BEP, SQ, VTRS, WBA, UWM, SMH, SILJ, TAN, FYX, ICLN, VOE, COR, ITA, FDL, SCHD, SAIC, FISV, IJK, MELI, DOV, C, ESGE, ESPO, CRSP, XMMO, PTH, XAR, VPU, PPA, NXPI, LLY, TSM, RIO, AIG, GS, MET, AON, CAT, CTAS, ETN, VWOB, VT, EQIX, VLUE, IDXX, MS, SPG, DAL, PKO, ITOT, ENR, NNDM, LPTH, AMC,
- Added Positions: RSP, FTSL, WPG, SHV, SPLG, IJT, EMB, ARKK, ARKW, SPTM, JKH, XLY, MOAT, SCHA, XLP, VBR, SPIB, SPEM, VXUS, VYM, ITE, LQD, SPSB, SPSM, VTV, ESGU, XLU, WMT, KMI, IVW, VTEB, SPAB, IWF, DE, IAU, IDV, PFF, DUK, FLOT, SPMD, DSI, DGRW, BWX, BNDX, PXF, SPYV, TLT, T, VSS, PGX, BMY, MO, SMMU, MUI, IWD, GDXJ, USB, ARKG, WFC, SPLK, VGIT, XMLV, ASML, VBK, VFH, ZROZ, EVV, CI, COP, EW, FDX, F, GSK, SPGI, ET, DSU, NMY, FMB, BME, TMUS, BX, KKR, CG, FPF, ORCC, CAPE, DWM,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VOO, MSFT, VCSH, AMZN, BIL, FDN, V, SHY, HD, ADBE, GOOGL, ACN, JNJ, MDT, SPY, CMCSA, XLK, SGOL, DHR, TIP, TMO, UNH, MGC, BAC, COST, INTC, XLE, KO, NEE, MTUM, MCD, PG, TXN, FB, AMT, HON, LOW, DIS, AAPL, BRK.B, MDLZ, CWB, GLD, QCOM, VWO, AMGN, BLK, CSCO, XOM, JPM, NVS, UNP, IWM, QQQ, XBI, LMT, NKE, ES, VB, BA, CVX, ENB, PEP, ABBV, LMBS, VO, VTI, EPD, MRK, SHW, TSLA, FSK, EFA, VGSH, MMM, MA, BABA, GDX, MUB, SLV, ABT, ADP, CLX, CL, CCI, GE, NVDA, ORCL, GOOG, GSY, GVI, IXJ, IXN, VEA, VHT, VIGI, AEM, AEP, AXP, BDX, CASY, D, DD, ECL, IBM, MCO, NFLX, NEM, CRM, SBUX, UPS, RTX, VZ, WPC, AVK, CSQ, NFJ, BGY, PSX, CGC, SHOP, HFRO, CRWD, CARR, FSKR, DGRO, EFG, HEFA, IEI, IEMG, RPG, SHYG, SIL, SPLV, SPYG, USMV, VEU, VGT, XLF, PLD, ARCC, CVS, LUMN, FAST, IT, GIS, NSC, ROP, WPM, SYK, UAMY, ETY, PM, RPAI, ACRE, ZTS, NET, AMLP, EZM, FLRN, GWX, IEFA, IJR, IWB, PRF, SCHF, SCZ, SHM, TLH, VNQ, XLC, XLV,
- Sold Out: HALO, GBIL, ROK, MMC, PULS, VER, DEO, ORLY, LIN, TJX, BTT, IBB, IMMU, EPAM, SPCE, PCI, GDV, NIO, SDY, RSG, AMP, FIS, ICE, SFM, CB, AZN, PJP, AVB, OTIS, CPRT, REGI, PH, PPBI, CCL, LUV, MINT, GOVT, CNI, DOW, EL, KSU, AGR, MXF, VFC, PFG, KMB, LEN, IWN, LULU, AMRS, AFIN, OCX, CLNE,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 105,532 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.21%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 165,646 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 167,552 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6823.64%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 133,897 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,576 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 79,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 61,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 81,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 103,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $390.843300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6823.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 167,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 1495.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.77 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 179,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 730.42%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 68,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 101.18%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 59,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.786900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 185,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 627.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91.
