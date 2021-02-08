Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp

Schaumburg, IL, based Investment company Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 373 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, XLI, EEM, SPDW, IVV, HYG, GOLD, PLTR, IJS, XSD, IGV, PBW, 50AA, DSM, BEP, SQ, VTRS, WBA, UWM, SMH, SILJ, TAN, FYX, ICLN, VOE, COR, ITA, FDL, SCHD, SAIC, FISV, IJK, MELI, DOV, C, ESGE, ESPO, CRSP, XMMO, PTH, XAR, VPU, PPA, NXPI, LLY, TSM, RIO, AIG, GS, MET, AON, CAT, CTAS, ETN, VWOB, VT, EQIX, VLUE, IDXX, MS, SPG, DAL, PKO, ITOT, ENR, NNDM, LPTH, AMC,

XLB, XLI, EEM, SPDW, IVV, HYG, GOLD, PLTR, IJS, XSD, IGV, PBW, 50AA, DSM, BEP, SQ, VTRS, WBA, UWM, SMH, SILJ, TAN, FYX, ICLN, VOE, COR, ITA, FDL, SCHD, SAIC, FISV, IJK, MELI, DOV, C, ESGE, ESPO, CRSP, XMMO, PTH, XAR, VPU, PPA, NXPI, LLY, TSM, RIO, AIG, GS, MET, AON, CAT, CTAS, ETN, VWOB, VT, EQIX, VLUE, IDXX, MS, SPG, DAL, PKO, ITOT, ENR, NNDM, LPTH, AMC, Added Positions: RSP, FTSL, WPG, SHV, SPLG, IJT, EMB, ARKK, ARKW, SPTM, JKH, XLY, MOAT, SCHA, XLP, VBR, SPIB, SPEM, VXUS, VYM, ITE, LQD, SPSB, SPSM, VTV, ESGU, XLU, WMT, KMI, IVW, VTEB, SPAB, IWF, DE, IAU, IDV, PFF, DUK, FLOT, SPMD, DSI, DGRW, BWX, BNDX, PXF, SPYV, TLT, T, VSS, PGX, BMY, MO, SMMU, MUI, IWD, GDXJ, USB, ARKG, WFC, SPLK, VGIT, XMLV, ASML, VBK, VFH, ZROZ, EVV, CI, COP, EW, FDX, F, GSK, SPGI, ET, DSU, NMY, FMB, BME, TMUS, BX, KKR, CG, FPF, ORCC, CAPE, DWM,

RSP, FTSL, WPG, SHV, SPLG, IJT, EMB, ARKK, ARKW, SPTM, JKH, XLY, MOAT, SCHA, XLP, VBR, SPIB, SPEM, VXUS, VYM, ITE, LQD, SPSB, SPSM, VTV, ESGU, XLU, WMT, KMI, IVW, VTEB, SPAB, IWF, DE, IAU, IDV, PFF, DUK, FLOT, SPMD, DSI, DGRW, BWX, BNDX, PXF, SPYV, TLT, T, VSS, PGX, BMY, MO, SMMU, MUI, IWD, GDXJ, USB, ARKG, WFC, SPLK, VGIT, XMLV, ASML, VBK, VFH, ZROZ, EVV, CI, COP, EW, FDX, F, GSK, SPGI, ET, DSU, NMY, FMB, BME, TMUS, BX, KKR, CG, FPF, ORCC, CAPE, DWM, Reduced Positions: VUG, VOO, MSFT, VCSH, AMZN, BIL, FDN, V, SHY, HD, ADBE, GOOGL, ACN, JNJ, MDT, SPY, CMCSA, XLK, SGOL, DHR, TIP, TMO, UNH, MGC, BAC, COST, INTC, XLE, KO, NEE, MTUM, MCD, PG, TXN, FB, AMT, HON, LOW, DIS, AAPL, BRK.B, MDLZ, CWB, GLD, QCOM, VWO, AMGN, BLK, CSCO, XOM, JPM, NVS, UNP, IWM, QQQ, XBI, LMT, NKE, ES, VB, BA, CVX, ENB, PEP, ABBV, LMBS, VO, VTI, EPD, MRK, SHW, TSLA, FSK, EFA, VGSH, MMM, MA, BABA, GDX, MUB, SLV, ABT, ADP, CLX, CL, CCI, GE, NVDA, ORCL, GOOG, GSY, GVI, IXJ, IXN, VEA, VHT, VIGI, AEM, AEP, AXP, BDX, CASY, D, DD, ECL, IBM, MCO, NFLX, NEM, CRM, SBUX, UPS, RTX, VZ, WPC, AVK, CSQ, NFJ, BGY, PSX, CGC, SHOP, HFRO, CRWD, CARR, FSKR, DGRO, EFG, HEFA, IEI, IEMG, RPG, SHYG, SIL, SPLV, SPYG, USMV, VEU, VGT, XLF, PLD, ARCC, CVS, LUMN, FAST, IT, GIS, NSC, ROP, WPM, SYK, UAMY, ETY, PM, RPAI, ACRE, ZTS, NET, AMLP, EZM, FLRN, GWX, IEFA, IJR, IWB, PRF, SCHF, SCZ, SHM, TLH, VNQ, XLC, XLV,

VUG, VOO, MSFT, VCSH, AMZN, BIL, FDN, V, SHY, HD, ADBE, GOOGL, ACN, JNJ, MDT, SPY, CMCSA, XLK, SGOL, DHR, TIP, TMO, UNH, MGC, BAC, COST, INTC, XLE, KO, NEE, MTUM, MCD, PG, TXN, FB, AMT, HON, LOW, DIS, AAPL, BRK.B, MDLZ, CWB, GLD, QCOM, VWO, AMGN, BLK, CSCO, XOM, JPM, NVS, UNP, IWM, QQQ, XBI, LMT, NKE, ES, VB, BA, CVX, ENB, PEP, ABBV, LMBS, VO, VTI, EPD, MRK, SHW, TSLA, FSK, EFA, VGSH, MMM, MA, BABA, GDX, MUB, SLV, ABT, ADP, CLX, CL, CCI, GE, NVDA, ORCL, GOOG, GSY, GVI, IXJ, IXN, VEA, VHT, VIGI, AEM, AEP, AXP, BDX, CASY, D, DD, ECL, IBM, MCO, NFLX, NEM, CRM, SBUX, UPS, RTX, VZ, WPC, AVK, CSQ, NFJ, BGY, PSX, CGC, SHOP, HFRO, CRWD, CARR, FSKR, DGRO, EFG, HEFA, IEI, IEMG, RPG, SHYG, SIL, SPLV, SPYG, USMV, VEU, VGT, XLF, PLD, ARCC, CVS, LUMN, FAST, IT, GIS, NSC, ROP, WPM, SYK, UAMY, ETY, PM, RPAI, ACRE, ZTS, NET, AMLP, EZM, FLRN, GWX, IEFA, IJR, IWB, PRF, SCHF, SCZ, SHM, TLH, VNQ, XLC, XLV, Sold Out: HALO, GBIL, ROK, MMC, PULS, VER, DEO, ORLY, LIN, TJX, BTT, IBB, IMMU, EPAM, SPCE, PCI, GDV, NIO, SDY, RSG, AMP, FIS, ICE, SFM, CB, AZN, PJP, AVB, OTIS, CPRT, REGI, PH, PPBI, CCL, LUV, MINT, GOVT, CNI, DOW, EL, KSU, AGR, MXF, VFC, PFG, KMB, LEN, IWN, LULU, AMRS, AFIN, OCX, CLNE,

For the details of Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arete+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 105,532 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.21% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 165,646 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 167,552 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6823.64% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 133,897 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,576 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 79,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 61,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 81,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 103,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $390.843300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6823.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 167,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 1495.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.77 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 179,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 730.42%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 68,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 101.18%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 59,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.786900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 185,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 627.64%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91.