REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Buys JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Investment company REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Accenture PLC, Boeing Co, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWD, ACN, BA, ENB, GS, ORCL, DAL, IWN, IWO, IWV, VBK,

IWD, ACN, BA, ENB, GS, ORCL, DAL, IWN, IWO, IWV, VBK, Added Positions: JQUA, VTI, JPST, VWO, IVW, ESGU, SCHF, IWP, ESGE, SCHR, QQQ, SCHO, ABT, AMT, VZ, SUSB,

JQUA, VTI, JPST, VWO, IVW, ESGU, SCHF, IWP, ESGE, SCHR, QQQ, SCHO, ABT, AMT, VZ, SUSB, Reduced Positions: VNQ, ARKK, SCHH, XT, INTC, VO, VEA, AAPL, ESGD, SCHB, SCHZ, USRT, BND, RTX, PG, FB, WMT, VTV, T, EFA, SPAB, GE, VYM,

For the details of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redw+stanley+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,319,132 shares, 25.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 170,445 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 156,439 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.13% JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 478,724 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.73% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 198,230 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.87%

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $332.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $235.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $211.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $299.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 478,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.276700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $45.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.