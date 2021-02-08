Pettee Investors, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Discover Financial Services, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Schlumberger

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Pettee Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Discover Financial Services, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, Honeywell International Inc, sells Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettee Investors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pettee Investors, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTRS, DFS, GS, BAC, HON, PAYX, YUMC,

VTRS, DFS, GS, BAC, HON, PAYX, YUMC, Added Positions: NEM, BMY, DHI, NSRGY, LOW, ABBV, IBM, LH, MSFT, CVS, FDX, AMZN, KMB, UNH, LEA,

NEM, BMY, DHI, NSRGY, LOW, ABBV, IBM, LH, MSFT, CVS, FDX, AMZN, KMB, UNH, LEA, Reduced Positions: JNJ, XOM, EMR, DOW, UNP, GE,

JNJ, XOM, EMR, DOW, UNP, GE, Sold Out: SLB,

For the details of Pettee Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pettee+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 103,602 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.87% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 75,552 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,530 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 41,231 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,963 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $94.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.851800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $299.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.959000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $178.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pettee Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.