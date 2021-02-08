Staley Capital Advisers Inc Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Option Care Health Inc, Endo International PLC, Sells Schlumberger, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SITE Centers Corp

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Staley Capital Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Option Care Health Inc, Endo International PLC, ARK Innovation ETF, W&T Offshore Inc, sells Schlumberger, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SITE Centers Corp, United Bankshares Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. As of 2020Q4, Staley Capital Advisers Inc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ENDP, SPG, WTI, ARKK, ADBE, AMGN, BAC, CCL, CL, PPG, SBUX, CVET, IWM, SCHM, LHSIF, VYNE,

ENDP, SPG, WTI, ARKK, ADBE, AMGN, BAC, CCL, CL, PPG, SBUX, CVET, IWM, SCHM, LHSIF, VYNE, Added Positions: IYW, MINT, OPCH, TJX, CVX, JNJ, VZ, GLD, AAPL, VO, T, VEU, VB, PNC, FHI, CHKP, FLOT, ABBV, SCHO, VCIT,

IYW, MINT, OPCH, TJX, CVX, JNJ, VZ, GLD, AAPL, VO, T, VEU, VB, PNC, FHI, CHKP, FLOT, ABBV, SCHO, VCIT, Reduced Positions: IWF, SLB, VIG, VCSH, QCOM, CTVA, SITC, UBSI, IGSB, JPM, AGG, FDX, GDX, DD, VTIP, FIS, VWO, GLW, GOOG, NEAR, C, MDY, GCP, BA, FMC, TTEK, NUV, BDX, TWI, IWD, DIS, BSV, NML, NVDA, SCHB, SPSB, GE, TSC, VOE, XOM, AR,

IWF, SLB, VIG, VCSH, QCOM, CTVA, SITC, UBSI, IGSB, JPM, AGG, FDX, GDX, DD, VTIP, FIS, VWO, GLW, GOOG, NEAR, C, MDY, GCP, BA, FMC, TTEK, NUV, BDX, TWI, IWD, DIS, BSV, NML, NVDA, SCHB, SPSB, GE, TSC, VOE, XOM, AR, Sold Out: KLXE, NWPHF,

For the details of STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/staley+capital+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 555,675 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 545,621 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 735,656 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 474,961 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 856,752 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Endo International PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.42 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. The stock is now traded at around $99.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $153.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in W&T Offshore Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.36 and $2.66, with an estimated average price of $1.93. The stock is now traded at around $2.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.5. The stock is now traded at around $140.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $491.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 60,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $13.17 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $158.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $5.71.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.18.