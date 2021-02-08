Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Mastercard Inc, Lam Research Corp

Investment company Railway Pension Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Altria Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Mastercard Inc, Lam Research Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Railway Pension Investments Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Railway Pension Investments Ltd owns 237 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ZM, OTIS, LEN, BLK, AVY, TTWO, FROG, MASI, SEE, BKI, GNRC, AKAM, PKG, IP, EPAM, ENPH, BLL, RBA, PH, GPC, CCK, APH, DRNA, AVTR,

ZM, OTIS, LEN, BLK, AVY, TTWO, FROG, MASI, SEE, BKI, GNRC, AKAM, PKG, IP, EPAM, ENPH, BLL, RBA, PH, GPC, CCK, APH, DRNA, AVTR, Added Positions: TGT, UNH, AMZN, JNJ, MO, PYPL, MTD, TMO, UPS, IDXX, CSCO, ADBE, NKE, CARR, BAH, TXN, DHR, WST, KR, W, LOW, CBRE, NOW, VEEV, FAST, WORK, DISCA, CTSH, TER, TSCO, BILL, BBY, SJM, ZBRA, ALXN, FOXA, MHK, UHS, PHM, LKQ, LII, ORLY, GWW, CHRW, VST, AWK, HD, GOOGL, RHI, RMD, ARW, MCK, CHD, GIS, DDOG, HCA, MOH, ACN, DVA, CDNS, CL, EXPD, HOLX, VZ, CMI, URI, MSFT, NTAP, TWLO, DGX, DOCU, ZTS, REAL, BAX, DPZ, ATVI, DG, VRSK, EBAY, MNST, SNA, TRMB, MAS, ABT, PM, JAZZ, PGR, GRMN, FBHS, NEM, MDLZ, CLX, RSG, BWA, BF.B, KMB, JNPR, CHTR, FFIV,

TGT, UNH, AMZN, JNJ, MO, PYPL, MTD, TMO, UPS, IDXX, CSCO, ADBE, NKE, CARR, BAH, TXN, DHR, WST, KR, W, LOW, CBRE, NOW, VEEV, FAST, WORK, DISCA, CTSH, TER, TSCO, BILL, BBY, SJM, ZBRA, ALXN, FOXA, MHK, UHS, PHM, LKQ, LII, ORLY, GWW, CHRW, VST, AWK, HD, GOOGL, RHI, RMD, ARW, MCK, CHD, GIS, DDOG, HCA, MOH, ACN, DVA, CDNS, CL, EXPD, HOLX, VZ, CMI, URI, MSFT, NTAP, TWLO, DGX, DOCU, ZTS, REAL, BAX, DPZ, ATVI, DG, VRSK, EBAY, MNST, SNA, TRMB, MAS, ABT, PM, JAZZ, PGR, GRMN, FBHS, NEM, MDLZ, CLX, RSG, BWA, BF.B, KMB, JNPR, CHTR, FFIV, Reduced Positions: QCOM, MA, LRCX, NVDA, AMGN, INTC, ABBV, BMY, GILD, AAPL, VRTX, REGN, LMT, LLY, EQIX, JLL, GS, EA, MKC, CTXS, HRL, FTNT, EW, SPGI, ORCL, HPQ, JKHY, AMAT, AZO, CVS, ANTM, AMD, LULU, VIPS, XLNX, QRVO, SWKS, NDAQ, KLAC, HSIC, EFX, DHI, CPB, ANSS, ABC,

QCOM, MA, LRCX, NVDA, AMGN, INTC, ABBV, BMY, GILD, AAPL, VRTX, REGN, LMT, LLY, EQIX, JLL, GS, EA, MKC, CTXS, HRL, FTNT, EW, SPGI, ORCL, HPQ, JKHY, AMAT, AZO, CVS, ANTM, AMD, LULU, VIPS, XLNX, QRVO, SWKS, NDAQ, KLAC, HSIC, EFX, DHI, CPB, ANSS, ABC, Sold Out: KO, AMT, COP, WBA, TJX, DUK, PRU, D, XEL, CCI, ES, ICE, EXC, SO, ED, HDS, NTES, CMS, LVS, ETR, MKTX, LNT, WRB, DLR, LUV, AVB, PSA, WEC, ECL, LEA, SBAC, PNW, ADSK, MCO, CINF, RL, ATO, TMUS, ARE, YY, EQR, ADM, FE, NLOK, NI, INGR, VRSN, LUMN, NBIX, LNC, JBHT, EXR, VNT,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 102,789 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.96% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 512,517 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76% Visa Inc (V) - 1,053,070 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 1,597,813 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 964,100 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $409.686000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 87,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 309,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 216,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.33 and $155.31, with an estimated average price of $145.03. The stock is now traded at around $174.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 51,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Target Corp by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 776,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $325.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 444,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 959,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 2573.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 973,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 254.45%. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1203.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 57.97%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.125100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54.