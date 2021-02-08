>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Mastercard Inc, Lam Research Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: TGT +2.7% UNH -0.05% JNJ +0.29% MO +1.18% MTD +1.18% UPS -0.57% ZM -2.09% OTIS -0.31% LEN +4.68% BLK +0.02% AVY +1.04% TTWO +2.82% KO +0.54%

Investment company Railway Pension Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Altria Group Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Mastercard Inc, Lam Research Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Railway Pension Investments Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Railway Pension Investments Ltd owns 237 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/railway+pension+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Railway Pension Investments Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 102,789 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.96%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 512,517 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.76%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 1,053,070 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio.
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 1,597,813 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 964,100 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $409.686000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 87,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 309,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 216,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $722.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.33 and $155.31, with an estimated average price of $145.03. The stock is now traded at around $174.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 51,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Target Corp by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 776,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $325.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 444,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 39.90%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 959,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 2573.35%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 973,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 254.45%. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1203.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 33,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 57.97%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79. The stock is now traded at around $163.125100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Railway Pension Investments Ltd. Also check out:

1. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Railway Pension Investments Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)