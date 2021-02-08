Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, VBK, JNJ,

BSV, VBK, JNJ, Added Positions: JPM, GOOG,

JPM, GOOG, Reduced Positions: SHYG, SPAB, VIG, XLP, VHT, BRK.B, IVV, IWF,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 63,534 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 104,540 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 147,021 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 224,447 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 198,264 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $296.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.