>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: BSV +0% VBK +1.64% JNJ +0.29%

Investment company Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wechter+feldman+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 63,534 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  2. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 104,540 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 147,021 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 224,447 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  5. SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 198,264 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $296.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)