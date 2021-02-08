Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BSV, VBK, JNJ,
- Added Positions: JPM, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: SHYG, SPAB, VIG, XLP, VHT, BRK.B, IVV, IWF,
For the details of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wechter+feldman+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 63,534 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 104,540 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 147,021 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 224,447 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 198,264 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $296.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wechter Feldman Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying