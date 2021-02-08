TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys Citigroup Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Investment company TPI Fund Managers Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, TJX Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TPI Fund Managers Ltd. As of 2020Q4, TPI Fund Managers Ltd owns 39 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,989 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,091 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% Visa Inc (V) - 135,080 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.18% Citigroup Inc (C) - 457,368 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.24% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 233,053 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 121,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.86. The stock is now traded at around $356.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 17,941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 105,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 121.24%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 457,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $335.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 41,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 159,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $152.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 89,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 43.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 365,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 138,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TPI Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.