Rock Point Advisors, LLC Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, SP Plus Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, ING Groep NV, Ameresco Inc

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Rock Point Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, SP Plus Corp, Intel Corp, SAP SE, Pfizer Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, ING Groep NV, Ameresco Inc, Albemarle Corp, Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Point Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Rock Point Advisors, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CYTH, SP, INTC, SAP, PZN, BMI, TFC, CSX, EFR, KO, DD,

CYTH, SP, INTC, SAP, PZN, BMI, TFC, CSX, EFR, KO, DD, Added Positions: PFE, CSCO, C, KW, GILD, ICFI, EVV, MUI, WPC, GIM, EFT, FLRN, SCHZ, TMO,

PFE, CSCO, C, KW, GILD, ICFI, EVV, MUI, WPC, GIM, EFT, FLRN, SCHZ, TMO, Reduced Positions: ING, AMRC, ALB, JEF, WIA, VIAC, FBP, TGI, AIG, TPIC, GVA, UFS, EVH, DFIN, CB, AVGO, WLDN, APTV, AES, CWEN.A, BPOP, SYK, OC, GLDD, GBIL, PEP, MSFT, LMT, GOOGL, AMZN, PG, GE, BMY, SCHB,

ING, AMRC, ALB, JEF, WIA, VIAC, FBP, TGI, AIG, TPIC, GVA, UFS, EVH, DFIN, CB, AVGO, WLDN, APTV, AES, CWEN.A, BPOP, SYK, OC, GLDD, GBIL, PEP, MSFT, LMT, GOOGL, AMZN, PG, GE, BMY, SCHB, Sold Out: LUMN, AMJ, IVV, CMO,

For the details of Rock Point Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rock+point+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 1,018,788 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% Citigroup Inc (C) - 278,433 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% First BanCorp (FBP) - 1,291,498 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28% Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH) - 1,162,071 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Chubb Ltd (CB) - 71,437 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,162,071 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SP Plus Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.14 and $31.22, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $33.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 207,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 69,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63. The stock is now traded at around $131.399900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 21,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $5 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $6.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 145,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.72 and $94.37, with an estimated average price of $80.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 510.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 83,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 101,581 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 69.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 52,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.698000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 65,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 112,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.87.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

Rock Point Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $5.1 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.71.