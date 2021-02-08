Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Conagra Brands

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Jones Financial Companies Lllp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Conagra Brands Inc, Kellogg Co, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Financial Companies Lllp. As of 2020Q4, Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 683 stocks with a total value of $54.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IUSB, AOS, ABB, CB, ASML, ATVI, NSP, AAP, AFL, APD, ALSK, AIN, ARE, ALXN, Y, ADS, LNT, DOX, HES, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ANIK, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ACGL, ADM, AJG, AZPN, AZN, ATO, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BCE, BHP, BP, BMI, BLL, SAN, BOH, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BSX, BTI, BRKS, CF, CWT, CNI, CP, CASY, CNP, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CAKE, CME, CHD, CIEN, CI, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CGNX, VALE, SBS, COP, CNSL, ED, STZ, CPRT, CREE, CCI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DHR, DVA, DVN, DLR, DISCA, DLB, DCI, DHT, DOV, DRE, E, EOG, EMN, ETN, EIX, ENTG, ETR, EFX, EQR, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXPO, FFIV, FLIR, FAST, FNF, FITB, CLGX, FFIN, FE, F, FCX, GATX, IT, GPC, ROCK, GILD, GBCI, GSK, GPN, GS, GGG, HDB, HAE, LHX, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HELE, HSY, HXL, HRL, HST, HUBB, HUM, HUN, IBN, DIN, INFO, ITT, IDA, IDXX, INFY, TT, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, IONS, SJM, JKHY, JCI, KSU, KMB, SR, LRCX, LANC, LSTR, LVS, LECO, LNC, LAD, LYV, MTB, MDU, MFC, MRO, MKL, MAR, MMC, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MCY, MET, MTD, MCHP, MUFG, MOH, MCO, MS, MSI, VTRS, NCR, EGOV, NVDA, NVR, NDAQ, FIZZ, NOV, NFLX, NYCB, NWL, NI, NKE, NDSN, NRT, ES, NOC, NVO, NUVA, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, ODFL, OLN, OMC, OKE, OTEX, OSK, OTTR, TLK, PCAR, PCG, PPG, PPL, PAYX, PHI, PHG, PNFP, PXD, PBI, NTR, PUK, PEG, PSA, PHM, KWR, QCOM, DORM, ROLL, RLI, RPM, RJF, O, RELX, RBC, RF, RSG, RMD, RBA, ROK, ROP, ROST, RY, RDS.A, RYAAY, SAP, SNY, SMG, STX, SRE, SCI, SHW, SFL, SLGN, SFNC, SNN, SNA, SON, SCCO, LUV, TRV, SWK, EQNR, SRCL, STE, SYK, SUI, SU, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TSM, TECH, TDY, TXRH, TXT, TRI, THO, TIF, GL, TTC, TM, TRP, UBS, UNF, UL, UPS, URI, UNH, UTL, MTN, VAR, VTR, VRTX, VOD, WDFC, WAB, WCN, WM, WAT, WSO, ANTM, EVRG, WAL, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, WWD, WWE, WOR, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, SMFG, PRG, RDS.B, CMU, MXF, MYC, POR, BBL, QRTEA, AWI, IPGP, BR, TMUS, PODD, TEL, LULU, MELI, ULTA, WPRT, BUD, STWD, FTNT, SSNC, PRI, FAF, HPP, AT, BWXT, NXPI, COR, GM, BAH, FRC, KMI, HCA, DOOR, UI, APTV, EPAM, RXN, SPLK, PSX, NOW, FIVE, PNR, FANG, WDAY, PBF, ICLR, SBSW, VOYA, IQV, BLUE, CDW, FEYE, BURL, TWTR, ATHM, OGS, GOOG, PAYC, DNOW, TMX, BABA, CTLT, SYF, CFG, CDK, HUBS, KEYS, AVNS, SYNH, LBRDK, QRVO, SHAK, SEDG, UNIT, SHOP, BKI, CC, KHC, RPD, OLLI, LITE, HLI, PFGC, RACE, WSC, SQ, RMR, MGP, LSXMK, SITE, FTV, FHB, VST, YUMC, AA, LW, RA, HWM, ARD, CVNA, COLD, DOCU, ROAD, EQH, BJ, VRT, FOXA, DOW, ALC, KTB, AVTR, CTVA, CLVT, CHWY, IAA, CRNC, REYN, ARNC, OTIS, AAN, IGSB, DON, DTN, DVY, EFAV, GOVT, GUNR, HDV, IDV, IYF, IYH, LQD, MBB, PDBC, PGX, QDF, QQQ, QUAL, SLV, SPAB, VCIT, VDC, VFH, VGIT, VHT, VIGI, VYMI, XLB, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Added Positions: IVW, IJS, AGG, BND, IWP, BIV, IWB, VOE, OEF, VTEB, EFA, BSV, IJJ, IJK, IJT, CRM, RWO, SCHH, SPY, VIG, VOO, V, AVGO, FB, MA, ABBV, ZTS, FTS, WBA, TOT, RTX, BNDX, BWX, DGRO, DIA, EMB, IGOV, ISTB, ITOT, IVE, MUB, USHY, VTI, VWO, VWOB, CTSH, GIS, GD, NEE, XOM, ENB, LLY, DD, CMI, CMCSA, CL, IBM, CAT, BMY, BAC, ADP, AMGN, AMT, AEE, AMZN, ALL, ACN, NVS, TMO, TXN, TGT, TJX, SO, PGR, PG, PFE, PEP, PH, ABT, MSFT, MRK, MDT, MCD, LOW, LMT, MDLZ, JNJ, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: VSS, SCZ, VB, VO, VV, VBK, VEA, VBR, IEFA, IWM, IUSG, IWD, EFG, EFV, IWV, VOT, DIS, CARR, MPC, DG, PM, AWK, WFC, VLO, WMT, VZ, VFC, IJH, IJR, IUSV, IVV, IWF, IWO, IXUS, SCHA, SCHF, SCHM, SCHX, SDY, VNQ, XLE, CVX, EMR, ECL, D, DEO, DE, COST, CAG, KO, C, CSCO, EL, CHKP, COF, BA, BLK, TFC, ADI, MO, T, PLD, ORCL, UNP, USB, TRMB, TSCO, STT, SBUX, BKNG, LIN, PNC, MMM, NSC, K, J, JPM, ITW, WELL, FISV, FDX, FMC,
- Sold Out: RSP,
These are the top 5 holdings of JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 75,927,528 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 58,386,545 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 36,313,074 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 12,368,912 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 42,629,109 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,269,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.41 and $139.43, with an estimated average price of $131.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 12,019,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 88.42%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 13,786,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.276700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,001,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 270.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 181,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 72.80%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 92,833 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29.
