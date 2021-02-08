>
ACCESSWIRE
NuRAN Announces Grant of Stock Options

February 08, 2021 | About: XCNQ:NUR +3.95% OTCPK:NRRWF +0% FRA:1RN +0%

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC Pink:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) announces that it has granted stock options pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan to certain employees, consultants, directors and officers of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 1,225,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.395 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the grant, 950,000 options will vest immediately and the remaining 275,000 options will vest over a period of 12 months from the date of grant. 1,150,000 of the options expire five years from the date of grant and the remaining 75,000 options will expire three years from the date of grant. The options are subject to applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months commencing on the date of grant of the options.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless helps its customers reach everyone, everywhere.

Additional Information

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Letourneau, Director and CEO
[email protected]
Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido
Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: (514) 969-5530

Cautionary Statement: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/628459/NuRAN-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=628459

