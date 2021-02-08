Insurance Labor Market Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar

[url="]The+Jacobson+Group[/url], the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, and [url="]Aon+plc[/url], a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, will reveal the results of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Industry Labor Market Study in a complimentary webinar presentation on February 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. CST.The study ran from January 12 through February 5, 2021, and attracted participation from insurance carriers across all sectors of the industry. The results provide valuable insight into current trends within the insurance labor market, as well as industry staffing expectations.“Now in its 13th year, this study is recognized as a reliable source of information regarding the industry’s labor market and hiring plans,” said [url="]Gregory+P.+Jacobson[/url], co-chief executive officer of Jacobson. “The results shed light on key labor trends and important staffing forecasts, allowing insurers to strategically approach talent acquisition and management. This is even more vital as organizations respond to the past year’s events.”The webinar will be presented by Jacobson and Jeff Rieder, partner and head of the Ward benchmarking practice at Aon. All members of the insurance industry are invited to attend. To register for the webinar, follow this link: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fjcbsn.gr%2F2021Q1LaborStudyWebinar[/url].The Jacobson Group is the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry. For nearly 50 years, Jacobson has been connecting organizations with insurance professionals at all levels across all industry verticals. We provide an array of services including [url="]executive+search[/url], [url="]professional+recruiting[/url], [url="]temporary+staffing[/url] and [url="]subject+matter+experts[/url]. Regardless of the need or situation, Jacobson is the insurance talent solution. Further information is available at [url="]jacobsononline.com[/url].Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

