Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Virtual Animal Health Summit

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Virtual Animal Health Summit.Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim and Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio will address financial analysts and investors on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM Eastern Time.The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pahc.com[/url]. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit [url="]www.pahc.com[/url].Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url], [url="]www.pahc.com[/url] or on request from the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005542/en/