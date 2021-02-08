GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH GOLD TRANSACTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

New York, New York, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or “Company”), www.gtii-us.com a development stage company, focused on acquiring new and innovative technologies in diverse industries, after repositioning itself to rejoin the OTCQB marketplace, securing interim financing from Genova Roth Remark Holdings, Inc., and retaining International Monetary for capital formation and support of its investor relations efforts, today announced that it has successfully executed a Letter of Intent with Gold Transactions International, Inc., (“GTI”), a Utah corporation. The expected closing date of the final, binding acquisition agreement, defining the terms of the acquisition of GTI by GTII , including an assessment its assets and operations going forward, is anticipated to be completed by February 28, 2021. Please visit our page on OTC Markets for current market price .

GTII ’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “By restoring the company back onto the OTCQB, securing financial backing and partnering with an investor relations firm with International Monetary’s reputation, our team was able to move swiftly to negotiate from strength and sign this Letter of Intent. We are now strategically positioned to close the acquisition in the first quarter of 2021, and work to develop the potential assets of Gold Transactions International, Inc. whose goals for merger and expansion coincide with our own”.

GTI’s Chief Executive Officer, Tsuimei Wang added, “GTI has been searching for a strategic partner to assist us in expanding our operations in international gold commerce, and we believe GTII is the perfect fit. With GTII ’s expertise and resources, we fully expect to successfully expand our operations and bring our other gold-based products to market.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII , a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is a development stage company, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

