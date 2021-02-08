>
CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE: Skyworks to Present at Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference

February 08, 2021 | About: NAS:SWKS +1.46%


In the first paragraph, the time should read 2 p.m. EST (instead of 2:40 p.m. EST).



The updated release reads:



SKYWORKS TO PRESENT AT GOLDMAN SACHS 2021 TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNET CONFERENCE



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology and Internet Conference at 2 p.m. EST on Feb. 11, 2021.



The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the “Investors” section of Skyworks’ website at [url="]www.skyworksinc.com[/url].



About Skyworks



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.



Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: [url="]www.skyworksinc.com[/url].



Safe Harbor Statement



Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website ([url="]www.skyworksinc.com[/url]) or at the SEC's website ([url="]www.sec.gov[/url]). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005147/en/


