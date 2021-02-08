Sprout Social Recognized by G2 as one of the 2021 Best Software Companies

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been named one of the best software companies for 2021 by G2 . This is the fifth consecutive year Sprout has received this recognition which ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from users. In total, Sprout is featured in eight categories on G2’s list, including Highest Satisfaction Product, Best Product for Enterprise, Best Product for Marketers and Best Product for Customer Service.



“As businesses adapted to the accelerated digital transformation of the past year, we're proud that the Sprout platform enabled them to not just respond to those changes, but thrive in this new environment,” said Ryan Barretto, Sprout Social’s President. “Building software that is not only intuitive, but provides real business impact for users is our passion. It is rewarding to hear our customers are seeing that impact and we are honored to be included on the list.”

G2 reviewed data from more than 1 million verified customer reviews to create the Best Software Companies list. Sprout earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“This is an ideal platform to extract real business value from social networks through tools and functions that provide effective publication, participation, analysis, reports, among others.”

“There are experts available at every turn and the support available is unmatched (not even close) by competing services. In an age of tech, customer service and going the extra mile is SO appreciated.”

“Social listening has been incredibly valuable to our team as well in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being able to have a pulse on the public's opinion has helped us tremendously as we respond to the patient's needs.”

“The user experience is well designed, adding additional profiles is a snap, and the interface and speed far outstrips every competitor I've ever used.”

Read more reviews directly from Sprout users on G2 here .

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, explained in detail here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

