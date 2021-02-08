Agilent to Present at Upcoming Investor Events; Provides Webcast Details for Annual Shareholder Meeting

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following webcasts for the investment community.





10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference





Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:40 a.m. Pacific time/10:40 a.m. Eastern time





Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer









41st Annual Cowen And Company Healthcare Conference





Thursday, March 4 at 8:10 Pacific time/11:10 a.m. Eastern time





Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO







To access these presentations, a Link will be provided in the “[url="]News+%26amp%3B+Events+--+Events[/url]” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.







In addition, the company announced details for the webcast of Agilent’s Annual Shareholder Meeting March 17. To join the meeting, please see the information below.









Agilent Technologies 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders





Wednesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time





Virtual Meeting log-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time





Virtual Meeting access: [url="]www.meetingcenter.io%2F238392758+%0A[/url]

Password: A2021







About Agilent Technologies







Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at [url="]www.agilent.com[/url]. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent [url="]Newsroom[/url]. Follow Agilent on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], and [url="]Facebook[/url].





