>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Agilent to Present at Upcoming Investor Events; Provides Webcast Details for Annual Shareholder Meeting

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:A +0.19%


Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the following webcasts for the investment community.



10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference


Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:40 a.m. Pacific time/10:40 a.m. Eastern time


Bob McMahon, Agilent chief financial officer



41st Annual Cowen And Company Healthcare Conference


Thursday, March 4 at 8:10 Pacific time/11:10 a.m. Eastern time


Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO



To access these presentations, a Link will be provided in the “[url="]News+%26amp%3B+Events+--+Events[/url]” portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website.



In addition, the company announced details for the webcast of Agilent’s Annual Shareholder Meeting March 17. To join the meeting, please see the information below.



Agilent Technologies 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders


Wednesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. Pacific time/11 a.m. Eastern time


Virtual Meeting log-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time


Virtual Meeting access: [url="]www.meetingcenter.io%2F238392758+%0A[/url]
Password: A2021



About Agilent Technologies



Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at [url="]www.agilent.com[/url]. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent [url="]Newsroom[/url]. Follow Agilent on [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], and [url="]Facebook[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005649/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)