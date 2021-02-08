Sorrento Announces Subsidiary Company - ADNAB, Inc. - to Develop and Commercialize ADNABâ„¢ Platform Products for Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors Based on an Exclusive Technology License From the Mayo Clinic

The ADNAB™ platform was developed and exclusively licensed to Sorrento by the Mayo Clinic

Clinical studies utilizing the ADNAB™ platform are ongoing at the Mayo Clinic; and are evaluating multiple platform-generated products in advanced-stage: endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, angiosarcoma, and B-Cell lymphomas

Study LS1681 is a Mayo Investigator-Initiated-Trial (IIT) for relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas; and is evaluating rituximab-ADNAB™ (nab-paclitaxel nanoparticles non-covalently coated with rituximab) 1

Study MC1371 is a Mayo Investigator-Initiated-Trial (IIT) for various solid tumors; and has completed a dose escalation phase2. To date, 9 endometrial and ovarian cancer patients, that had failed at least one prior regimen containing bevacizumab, were treated with bevacizumab-ADNAB™ (nab-paclitaxel nanoparticles non-covalently coated with bevacizumab).3

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced the formation of ADNAB, Inc., a subsidiary Company, that will develop and commercialize a Mayo Clinic-developed technology platform for the manufacture of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), each called an ADNAB™.

An ADNAB™ is an immune complex of nanoparticle albumin-bound drug products e.g., nab-paclitaxel, which are non-covalently conjugated with tumor-targeting monoclonal antibodies (mAb’s). The ADNAB™ platform was developed by Svetomir Markovic, M.D., Ph.D., and his research team at Mayo Clinic. To date, Dr. Markovic’s team have successfully formed nine (9) potential ADNAB™ candidates, including two (2) that are currently enrolling in an FDA supervised, investigator-initiated human trial.

Utilizing Sorrento’s G-MAB™ library of fully humanized monoclonal antibodies, the ADNAB™ platform will generate a broad portfolio of product candidates targeting liquid and solid tumors. “We believe this platform has broad potential.” said Henry Ji, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of the newly formed ADNAB, Inc. “Our Vision, is to extend the reach of this platform to therapeutic areas beyond oncology; we have already begun work on an ADNAB™ for auto-immune diseases.”

Mayo Clinic physician Tom Habermann, M.D., serves as the Principal Investigator for Study LS1681, which is evaluating a rituximab-ADNAB™ in relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphomas. Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (RR DLBCL), which accounts for approximately one-third of patients with DLBCL, remains a major cause of morbidity and mortality.

“I think this technology has the potential to be impactful” said Bradley J. Monk, M.D., Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. “I’m especially excited by the flexibility of this platform and I’m anxious to see what we might be able to do with a product that targets CA-125,” added Dr. Monk.

“The Mayo team has spent years fine-tuning this technology and now we have a collaborator that can provide the resources necessary to accelerate and scale this program,” said Svetomir Markovic, M.D., Ph.D., who discovered and developed the ADNAB™ platform technology.

“The published clinical studies testing this platform technology are encouraging and we are looking forward to working with the Mayo team on both the ongoing and future clinical studies. Unquestionably, Sorrento and Mayo share the common goal of utilizing this technology to develop multiple therapies for the possible benefit of cancer patients,” noted Ji.

ADNAB, Inc. plans to file multiple INDs this year; and to request Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in both ovarian and endometrial cancers.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento’s multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVI-GUARD™, COVI-AMG™, COVI-SHIELD™, Gene-MAb™, COVI-MSC™ and COVI-DROPS™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK™, COVI-STIX™ and COVI-TRACE™.

Sorrento’s commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a phase IB trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

Mayo Clinic and Dr. Markovic have a financial interest in the technology referenced in this news release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

