INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Alliance Data Systems Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ ADS

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADS +1.94%


[url="]Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP[/url] (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (“ADS”) (NYSE: ADS) for breaching their fiduciary duties to ADS and its shareholders. If you are an ADS shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether ADS’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage ADS in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to ADS, and whether ADS has suffered damages as a result.



On January 27, 2021, it was announced that Epsilon Data Management LLC (“Epsilon”), a unit of Publicis Groupe SA (“Publicis”), agreed to pay $150 million to resolve a criminal matter involving the sale of information from over 30 million consumers that was used in fraud schemes in a nine-year period ending in July 2017. ADS owned Epsilon at the time of the alleged wrongdoing, and indemnified Publicis against related losses when it sold Epsilon to Publicis in 2019.



What You Can Do



If you are an ADS shareholder, you may have legal claims against ADS’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].



About Scott+Scott



Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.



Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005740/en/


