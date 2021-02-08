Emera Creates $5 Million Inclusion & Diversity Fund

Emera ( TSX:EMA ) is pleased to announce the creation of the Emera Inclusion & Diversity Fund. Emera and its operating companies plan to collectively invest a minimum of $5 million over the next five years to support organizations and initiatives advancing inclusion and diversity in our communities.

As part of the fund, Emera and Nova Scotia Power are contributing to the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS) to establish Youth Explore! programming. This $300,000 investment over the next three years will provide critical programming and support for youth aged 16-25 who are new to Canada and entering the workforce in Nova Scotia. While this is the first investment announced as part of the fund, Emera will continue to work with organizations in Nova Scotia and across its operating regions to identify other opportunities for partnership and investment.







“At Emera, we are committed to working together with our employees to promote diversity and inclusion across our organization and to make meaningful contributions to the communities where we live and work,” says Scott Balfour, President and CEO, Emera Inc. “We are proud to be headquartered in Nova Scotia, where we have progressive immigration policies designed to make our province stronger. We’re pleased to be collaborating with ISANS on this new initiative to help immigrant and refugee youth as they prepare to enter the workforce and become future leaders in the province.”







YouthExplore! participants will learn about culture, rights, and responsibilities in Canada, and develop their skills in areas including digital literacy and resume writing. As the project is developed, Emera and Nova Scotia Power employees will have the opportunity to participate as mentors and volunteers.







“ISANS, Emera and Nova Scotia Power share the vision of making communities stronger and more welcoming places to live for all. The Youth Explore! program will provide orientation, guidance and mentorship to newcomer youth so they can realize their full potential. We are thrilled to strengthen and expand our partnership with Emera on this important work,” says Wenche Gausdal, Director of Programs, Settlement, Community Integration & Support Services at ISANS.







Nova Scotia Power employee Banpreet Singh Shaney, Project Engineer at Tufts Cove Generating Station, knows first-hand the importance of the kind of support that will be provided through this new project.







“ISANS helped me with the very sweet journey I’ve been on, immigrating to Canada from India. I’m proud that this donation by Emera and Nova Scotia Power is supporting an ISANS program that will provide such important help to immigrant youth,” he says.







The Emera Inclusion & Diversity Fund is a collaborative effort across Emera and its operating companies and will directly support programs and initiatives that advance and promote diversity, help to remove barriers and support education and awareness. The fund is part of Emera’s Community Investment Program, which is focused on helping build safer, stronger and more innovative communities. The fund is also reflective of Emera’s journey towards an inclusive and diverse culture, supported by active inclusion and diversity employee networks across the organization.







