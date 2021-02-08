TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

SEC

[url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov[/url]

[url="]placements%40hcwco.com[/url]

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), announced that today it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a purchase price of $2.50 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering were $100 million, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by TYME.H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.TYME intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the development of the company’s clinical and preclinical assets and for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses. TYME may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products and technologies that are complementary to its own, although it has no current plans, commitments or agreements with respect to any acquisitions as of the date of this communication.Tyme Technologies, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics that are intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. With the development of TYME-18 and TYME-19, the company believes that it is also emerging as a leader in the development of bile acids as potential therapies for cancer and viruses such as COVID-19.In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements within this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the registered direct offering, our drug candidates, including SM-88, TYME- 18, and TYME-19 and their clinical potential and non-toxic safety profiles, our drug development plans and strategies, ongoing and planned preclinical and clinical trials, including the proposed TYME-19 proof-of-concept study, preliminary data results and the therapeutic design and mechanisms of our drug candidates; and readers can identify forward-looking statements by sentences or passages involving the use of terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “hopes,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “intends,” “estimates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seeks,” or “anticipates,” and similar words including their use in the negative or by discussions of future matters such as effect of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the associated economic downturn and impacts on the company’s ongoing clinical trials and ability to analyze data from those trials, the cost of development and potential commercialization of our lead drug candidate and of other new products, expected releases of interim or final data from our clinical trials, possible collaborations, the timing, scope, status, objectives and strategy of our ongoing and planned trials, the success of management transitions and other statements that are not historical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and projections, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of TYME’s control. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any historical results and future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, the severity, duration, and economic and operational impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; that the information is of a preliminary nature and may be subject to change; uncertainties inherent in the cost and outcomes of research and development, including the cost and availability of acceptable-quality clinical supply and the ability to achieve adequate start and completion dates, as well as uncertainties in clinical trial design and patient enrollment, dropout or discontinuation rates; the possibility of unfavorable study results, including unfavorable new clinical data and additional analyses of existing data; risks associated with early, initial data, including the risk that the final data from any clinical trial may differ from prior or preliminary study data; final results of additional clinical trials that may be different from the preliminary data analysis and may not support further clinical development; that past reported data are not necessarily predictive of future patient or clinical data outcomes; whether and when any applications or other submissions for SM-88 may be filed with regulatory authorities; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any applications or submissions; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect commercial availability of SM-88; the ability of TYME and its collaborators to develop and realize collaborative synergies; competitive developments; and the factors described in the section captioned “Risk Factors” of TYME’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 22, 2020, as well as subsequent reports we file from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url], including TYME’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 3, 2021.The information contained in this press release is as of its release date and TYME assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005692/en/