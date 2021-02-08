>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Luminex Corporation Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

February 08, 2021 | About: NAS:LMNX +1.69%

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq:LMNX) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.10 per share of common stock payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 25, 2021.

About Luminex Corporation
At Luminex, our mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. We offer a wide range of solutions applicable in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical drug discovery, biomedical research, genomic and proteomic research, biodefense research, and food safety. We accelerate reliable answers while simplifying complexity and deliver certainty with a seamless experience. To learn more about Luminex, please visit us at www.luminexcorp.com.

Contacts:

Harriss Currie
Senior Vice President of Finance and
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
512-219-8020

Carla Stanaford
Investor Relations
937-469-2120
[email protected]

Luminex logo. (PRNewsFoto/LUMINEX CORP.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-corporation-declares-first-quarter-cash-dividend-301224092.html

SOURCE Luminex Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)