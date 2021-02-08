>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

NOW SELLING: New Homes From the Mid $100s in Lake City, SC

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCS +3.95%

Twin Oaks: New community from Century Complete, pioneer in online homebuying

PR Newswire

LAKE CITY, S.C., Feb. 8, 2021

LAKE CITY, S.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Twin Oaks in Lake City, featuring exceptional ranch and two-story homes in a desirable location just steps away from Lake City Country Club, plus only minutes from downtown shopping, dining, and entertainment. New homes at Twin Oaks are offered through the company's Century Complete brand, a national leader in online homebuying—boasting a convenient "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for homebuyers to find and purchase a quality new home in just a few clicks.

Floor plan 1602 at Twin Oaks in Lake City, SC | New homes by Century Complete

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TwinOaksSC.

MORE ABOUT TWIN OAKS

  • Single-family homes from the mid $100s
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garage
  • Up to 1,607 square feet
  • Desirable location next to Lake City Country Club, just minutes from downtown Lake City, Moore Farms Botanical Garden and other attractions
  • Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, main-level vinyl flooring and more included

Community Location:
S. Morris Street and Twin Oaks Circle
Lake City, SC 29560

Sales Studio:
200 Tanger Outlets Boulevard, Suite 579
Pooler, GA 31322
912.335.3795

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-homes-from-the-mid-100s-in-lake-city-sc-301224091.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)