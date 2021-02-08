>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Paccar Inc (PCAR) PRESIDENT & CFO Harrie Schippers Sold $756,861 of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: PCAR +0.53%

PRESIDENT & CFO of Paccar Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harrie Schippers (insider trades) sold 7,848 shares of PCAR on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $96.44 a share. The total sale was $756,861.

PACCAR Inc manufactures and sells light, medium and heavy-duty trucks and parts under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brands. It also designs and manufactures advanced diesel engines and provides financial and information technology services. PACCAR Inc has a market cap of $33.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.380000 with a P/E ratio of 25.76 and P/S ratio of 1.79. The dividend yield of PACCAR Inc stocks is 1.33%. PACCAR Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with PACCAR Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT & CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PCAR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $96.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER Michael T Barkley sold 10,000 shares of PCAR stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $97.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.
  • VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL Michael K Walton sold 1,688 shares of PCAR stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $97.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.
  • SR. V.P. & CHIEF TECH. OFFICER T. Kyle Quinn sold 24,516 shares of PCAR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $95.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.
  • VICE PRESIDENT Todd R Hubbard sold 3,404 shares of PCAR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $93.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.79% since.
  • CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PCAR stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $89.81. The price of the stock has increased by 7.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PCAR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)