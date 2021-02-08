Oshkosh Corp (OSK) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Ignacio A Cortina Sold $815,172 of Shares

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Oshkosh Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ignacio A Cortina (insider trades) sold 8,450 shares of OSK on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $96.47 a share. The total sale was $815,172.

Oshkosh Corp designs, manufactures and markets specialty vehicles and aerial work platforms under the JLG brand. It serves customers in the private and public sectors. Oshkosh Corp has a market cap of $6.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.420000 with a P/E ratio of 21.05 and P/S ratio of 0.99. The dividend yield of Oshkosh Corp stocks is 1.27%. Oshkosh Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Wilson R Jones sold 25,000 shares of OSK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $93.34. The price of the stock has increased by 4.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Ignacio A Cortina sold 8,450 shares of OSK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $96.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

EVP & Pres. Access Segment Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 15,625 shares of OSK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

