>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Oshkosh Corp (OSK) EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Ignacio A Cortina Sold $815,172 of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: OSK +1.3%

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Oshkosh Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ignacio A Cortina (insider trades) sold 8,450 shares of OSK on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $96.47 a share. The total sale was $815,172.

Oshkosh Corp designs, manufactures and markets specialty vehicles and aerial work platforms under the JLG brand. It serves customers in the private and public sectors. Oshkosh Corp has a market cap of $6.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.420000 with a P/E ratio of 21.05 and P/S ratio of 0.99. The dividend yield of Oshkosh Corp stocks is 1.27%. Oshkosh Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Wilson R Jones sold 25,000 shares of OSK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $93.34. The price of the stock has increased by 4.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Ignacio A Cortina sold 8,450 shares of OSK stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $96.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.
  • EVP & Pres. Access Segment Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 15,625 shares of OSK stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OSK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)