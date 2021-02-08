Sterling Bancorp (STL) President & CEO Jack L Kopnisky Sold $500,500 of Shares

President & CEO of Sterling Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack L Kopnisky (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of STL on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $20.02 a share. The total sale was $500,500.

Sterling Bancorp is a provider of financial services. The company functions through the Sterling National Bank, which delivers deposit, lending, and wealth management products to commercial businesses and affluent consumers. Sterling Bancorp has a market cap of $3.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.365000 with a P/E ratio of 18.19 and P/S ratio of 3.99. The dividend yield of Sterling Bancorp stocks is 1.36%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Sterling Bancorp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Jack L Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of STL stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $20.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

