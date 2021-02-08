>
M/i Homes Inc (MHO) Ex. Vice President and CFO Phillip G Creek Sold $561,440 of Shares

February 08, 2021

Ex. Vice President and CFO of M/i Homes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Phillip G Creek (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of MHO on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $51.04 a share. The total sale was $561,440.

M/I Homes Inc is a part of the residential construction industry. It primarily builds single-family residential properties for the purpose of sale. M/I Homes Inc has a market cap of $1.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.060000 with a P/E ratio of 6.82 and P/S ratio of 0.53. M/I Homes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with M/I Homes Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO & President Robert H Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of MHO stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.32. The price of the stock has increased by 11.41% since.
  • Chairman, CEO & President Robert H Schottenstein sold 68,042 shares of MHO stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.04. The price of the stock has increased by 12.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Ex. Vice President and CFO Phillip G Creek sold 11,000 shares of MHO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $51.04. The price of the stock has increased by 9.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of MHO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $51.01. The price of the stock has increased by 9.9% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Ann Marie Hunker sold 6,800 shares of MHO stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 12.01% since.

