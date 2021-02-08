>
Msci Inc (MSCI) President & COO Cd Baer Pettit Sold $1.1 million of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: MSCI -1.65%

President & COO of Msci Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cd Baer Pettit (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of MSCI on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $420.52 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

MSCI Inc is an independent provider of research-driven insights and tools for institutional investors. It offers content, applications and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. MSCI Inc has a market cap of $34.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $422.730000 with a P/E ratio of 59.39 and P/S ratio of 21.06. The dividend yield of MSCI Inc stocks is 0.70%. MSCI Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MSCI Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $420.52. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSCI, click here

.

