Fabrinet (FN) President & COO Harpal Gill Sold $1.2 million of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: FN +0.71%

President & COO of Fabrinet (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harpal Gill (insider trades) sold 13,235 shares of FN on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $87.67 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Fabrinet is engaged in providing outsourced manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. It offers a wide range of optical and electro-mechanical manufacturing capabilities across the whole producing process. Fabrinet has a market cap of $3.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.890000 with a P/E ratio of 27.07 and P/S ratio of 1.96. Fabrinet had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.00% over the past five years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of FN stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $87.1. The price of the stock has increased by 3.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of FN stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $87.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.53% since.
  • Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of FN stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $86.33. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.
  • EVP, Sales & Marketing Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of FN stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $86.85. The price of the stock has increased by 3.5% since.

