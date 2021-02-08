Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) EVP, Operations John Hague Sold $503,004 of Shares

EVP, Operations of Aspen Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Hague (insider trades) sold 3,488 shares of AZPN on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $144.21 a share. The total sale was $503,004.

Aspen Technology Inc is engaged in providing process optimization and asset performance management software solutions. It has two operating segments including subscription and software and services. Aspen Technology Inc has a market cap of $10.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.030000 with a P/E ratio of 35.36 and P/S ratio of 15.60. Aspen Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Aspen Technology Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President and CFO Karl E Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of AZPN stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $141.88. The price of the stock has increased by 10.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

