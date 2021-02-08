>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) EVP, Operations John Hague Sold $503,004 of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: AZPN +3.69%

EVP, Operations of Aspen Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Hague (insider trades) sold 3,488 shares of AZPN on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $144.21 a share. The total sale was $503,004.

Aspen Technology Inc is engaged in providing process optimization and asset performance management software solutions. It has two operating segments including subscription and software and services. Aspen Technology Inc has a market cap of $10.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.030000 with a P/E ratio of 35.36 and P/S ratio of 15.60. Aspen Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Aspen Technology Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President and CFO Karl E Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of AZPN stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $141.88. The price of the stock has increased by 10.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Operations John Hague sold 3,488 shares of AZPN stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $144.21. The price of the stock has increased by 8.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AZPN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)