Masco Corp (MAS) President and CEO Keith J. Allman Sold $1.6 million of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: MAS +1.61%

President and CEO of Masco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith J. Allman (insider trades) sold 28,261 shares of MAS on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $56.21 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Masco Corp provides homebuilding solutions the United States. Its array of products entails faucets, showerheads, paints and coatings. Masco Corp has a market cap of $15 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.330000 with a P/E ratio of 10.61 and P/S ratio of 2.23. The dividend yield of Masco Corp stocks is 0.95%. Masco Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of MAS stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $56.21. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.
  • President and CEO Keith J. Allman sold 42,586 shares of MAS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $55.96. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP and CFO John G Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of MAS stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $56.21. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.
  • VP and CFO John G Sznewajs sold 10,692 shares of MAS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $55.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MAS, click here

.

