Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz Sold $1.1 million of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: SDGR +4.88%

EVP & CFO of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joel Lebowitz (insider trades) sold 11,259 shares of SDGR on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $99.08 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $7.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.490000 with and P/S ratio of 58.12. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Schrodinger Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.08. The price of the stock has increased by 5.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Science Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.13. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.
  • EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $94.84. The price of the stock has increased by 10.18% since.
  • SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 418 shares of SDGR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $91.2. The price of the stock has increased by 14.57% since.
  • See Remarks Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $91.79. The price of the stock has increased by 13.84% since.
  • See Remarks Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $92.68. The price of the stock has increased by 12.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SDGR, click here

.

