Carmax Inc (KMX) SVP & CFO Enrique N Mayor-mora Sold $1.2 million of Shares

February 08, 2021 | About: KMX +0.54%

SVP & CFO of Carmax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Enrique N Mayor-mora (insider trades) sold 9,147 shares of KMX on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $126.31 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

CarMax Inc is engaged in the automobile dealership business. Its services involve selling vehicles which includes both used and new vehicles. CarMax Inc has a market cap of $20.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.850000 with a P/E ratio of 27.94 and P/S ratio of 1.12. CarMax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CarMax Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CarMax Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO William D Nash sold 100,000 shares of KMX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $123.14. The price of the stock has increased by 3.01% since.
  • President & CEO William D Nash sold 58,674 shares of KMX stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $106.23. The price of the stock has increased by 19.41% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP & CFO Enrique N Mayor-mora sold 9,147 shares of KMX stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $126.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.
  • SVP & CFO Enrique N Mayor-mora sold 7,872 shares of KMX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $117.08. The price of the stock has increased by 8.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Edwin J Hill sold 35,000 shares of KMX stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $120.7. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.
  • SVP Darren C Newberry sold 20,175 shares of KMX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $124.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.29% since.
  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Eric M Margolin sold 20,000 shares of KMX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $123.82. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.
  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Eric M Margolin sold 15,000 shares of KMX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $106.68. The price of the stock has increased by 18.91% since.
  • EVP of Finance Thomas W Jr Reedy sold 35,321 shares of KMX stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $106.04. The price of the stock has increased by 19.62% since.

