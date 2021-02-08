Mongodb Inc (MDB) President & CEO Dev Ittycheria Sold $14 million of Shares

President & CEO of Mongodb Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dev Ittycheria (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of MDB on 02/04/2021 at an average price of $399.36 a share. The total sale was $14 million.

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings. MongoDB Inc has a market cap of $24.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $410.780000 with and P/S ratio of 44.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MDB stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $399.36. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Dwight A Merriman sold 17,000 shares of MDB stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $370.35. The price of the stock has increased by 10.92% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech sold 524 shares of MDB stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $368.58. The price of the stock has increased by 11.45% since.

Director Charles M Hazard Jr sold 2,016 shares of MDB stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $373.95. The price of the stock has increased by 9.85% since.

