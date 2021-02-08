Hyman Charles D Buys Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Unilever PLC, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Unilever NV

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Hyman Charles D (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Unilever PLC, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Viatris Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Unilever NV, Lowe's Inc, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hyman Charles D. As of 2020Q4, Hyman Charles D owns 231 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, PFF, VTRS, ABCB, CMCSA, EV, FBNC, FLS, GPN, MCK, SSB, IJH,

UL, PFF, VTRS, ABCB, CMCSA, EV, FBNC, FLS, GPN, MCK, SSB, IJH, Added Positions: PYPL, AMZN, AAPL, AMGN, HD, VZ, DUK, LLY, KO, INTC, COST, EMR, NVDA, GOOGL, FB, WMT, TMO, MRK, BAC, GLD, GS, BLK, XLV, ADSK, QQQ, BABA, SPY, VBK, WM, UNH, NVS, LHX, ED, CSCO, CTAS, FIS,

PYPL, AMZN, AAPL, AMGN, HD, VZ, DUK, LLY, KO, INTC, COST, EMR, NVDA, GOOGL, FB, WMT, TMO, MRK, BAC, GLD, GS, BLK, XLV, ADSK, QQQ, BABA, SPY, VBK, WM, UNH, NVS, LHX, ED, CSCO, CTAS, FIS, Reduced Positions: VMC, RTX, WBA, KMI, XOM, IBM, COP, MMM, SYK, NSC, LOW, HEI, ENB, PSX, ANAT, CL, AXP, BA, CI, T, UGI, TGT, SYY, MO, WFC, WY, PFE, MDT, AMP, SJM, TFC, BAX, GILD, GPC, GIS, GD, F, NEE, CBRL, CVX, DD, ABBV, V, CTVA, DOW, EFG, TRV, REG, QCOM, TT, GE, DOV, DEO, DHR, CHD, PLD,

VMC, RTX, WBA, KMI, XOM, IBM, COP, MMM, SYK, NSC, LOW, HEI, ENB, PSX, ANAT, CL, AXP, BA, CI, T, UGI, TGT, SYY, MO, WFC, WY, PFE, MDT, AMP, SJM, TFC, BAX, GILD, GPC, GIS, GD, F, NEE, CBRL, CVX, DD, ABBV, V, CTVA, DOW, EFG, TRV, REG, QCOM, TT, GE, DOV, DEO, DHR, CHD, PLD, Sold Out: UN, HSY, OXY, SMRTQ,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 316,732 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 454,051 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,357 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 294,010 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) - 966,394 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $37.72, with an estimated average price of $32.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $205.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $577.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.04.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Hyman Charles D sold out a holding in Stein Mart Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02.

Hyman Charles D reduced to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 42.64%. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Hyman Charles D still held 32,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D reduced to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 63.43%. The sale prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Hyman Charles D still held 30,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D reduced to a holding in Stryker Corp by 29.12%. The sale prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hyman Charles D still held 4,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 43.1%. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $179.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hyman Charles D still held 3,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 21.46%. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Hyman Charles D still held 10,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hyman Charles D reduced to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 24.49%. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Hyman Charles D still held 1,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.