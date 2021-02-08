IFG Advisory, LLC Buys Commerce Bancshares Inc, Amplify Online Retail ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Abbott Laboratories, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Commerce Bancshares Inc, Amplify Online Retail ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Abbott Laboratories, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 411 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CBSH, IBUY, SCHX, FXI, FNDE, ROKU, SPEM, HYS, AIA, ABB, SNAP, SCHZ, SIVR, STT, SCHA, VTIP, SPMD, ULTA, BST, VDE, IUSB, USFD, SQ, SHOP, MCHP, PCY, TSCO, SPG, MBB, SPHD, SLYV, VTWO, VXUS, ROP, ATAX, AMAT, CL, DLR, LLY, FFIV, HUBB, MMP, FXD, SSB, VSEC, COOP, HGEN, DOW, EMLC, SIRI,

CBSH, IBUY, SCHX, FXI, FNDE, ROKU, SPEM, HYS, AIA, ABB, SNAP, SCHZ, SIVR, STT, SCHA, VTIP, SPMD, ULTA, BST, VDE, IUSB, USFD, SQ, SHOP, MCHP, PCY, TSCO, SPG, MBB, SPHD, SLYV, VTWO, VXUS, ROP, ATAX, AMAT, CL, DLR, LLY, FFIV, HUBB, MMP, FXD, SSB, VSEC, COOP, HGEN, DOW, EMLC, SIRI, Added Positions: TOTL, COST, BND, VIG, IYW, AMGN, VEA, BA, AGG, IJJ, NOBL, SPY, KO, AAPL, IJK, VWO, MSFT, STIP, AMZN, GPN, GLD, CIBR, LQD, VTI, VYM, ARKK, ARKW, ESGU, JNK, LMBS, FPE, GLTR, IYJ, QQQ, XLP, DUK, EPD, PM, FSKR, BSV, IGV, IJT, PFF, VGIT, VTV, XLU, BK, CSCO, GD, GS, JNJ, WHR, DLN, EMB, ESGE, GDX, SMDV, SPAB, SPSB, SRVR, TDTT, VCIT, VIGI, CVS, GNTX, MSM, MDT, ORCL, QCOM, USB, RTX, DIS, DIA, FBT, SPLV, XMLV, MMM, CB, AFL, APD, AMT, ABC, ADI, BRK.B, BLK, COF, CCEP, CTSH, ENB, GIS, GSK, WELL, MCD, MCK, NVDA, NOC, PII, BKNG, O, RS, RHI, TMO, UNH, DISCK, AVGO, FB, AOR, DBEF, EFV, FIXD, FNDF, FPX, FTA, HDV, IBB, IWM, QYLD, USMV, VEU, VGT, ADBE, MO, TFC, BP, BAX, BDX, BMY, BC, CAH, CAT, CCI, DE, GILD, LMT, NVS, OMC, PFE, TRV, SYK, UPS, VZ, VOD, ANTM, YUM, ET, DFS, AMPE, TSLX, BABA, AGZ, DEM, DES, GOVT, IHI, IVOO, IWO, IXC, PGX, PXH, SLV, SPIB, SUB, TDIV, VHT, VLUE, XLC, XLI, XSLV,

TOTL, COST, BND, VIG, IYW, AMGN, VEA, BA, AGG, IJJ, NOBL, SPY, KO, AAPL, IJK, VWO, MSFT, STIP, AMZN, GPN, GLD, CIBR, LQD, VTI, VYM, ARKK, ARKW, ESGU, JNK, LMBS, FPE, GLTR, IYJ, QQQ, XLP, DUK, EPD, PM, FSKR, BSV, IGV, IJT, PFF, VGIT, VTV, XLU, BK, CSCO, GD, GS, JNJ, WHR, DLN, EMB, ESGE, GDX, SMDV, SPAB, SPSB, SRVR, TDTT, VCIT, VIGI, CVS, GNTX, MSM, MDT, ORCL, QCOM, USB, RTX, DIS, DIA, FBT, SPLV, XMLV, MMM, CB, AFL, APD, AMT, ABC, ADI, BRK.B, BLK, COF, CCEP, CTSH, ENB, GIS, GSK, WELL, MCD, MCK, NVDA, NOC, PII, BKNG, O, RS, RHI, TMO, UNH, DISCK, AVGO, FB, AOR, DBEF, EFV, FIXD, FNDF, FPX, FTA, HDV, IBB, IWM, QYLD, USMV, VEU, VGT, ADBE, MO, TFC, BP, BAX, BDX, BMY, BC, CAH, CAT, CCI, DE, GILD, LMT, NVS, OMC, PFE, TRV, SYK, UPS, VZ, VOD, ANTM, YUM, ET, DFS, AMPE, TSLX, BABA, AGZ, DEM, DES, GOVT, IHI, IVOO, IWO, IXC, PGX, PXH, SLV, SPIB, SUB, TDIV, VHT, VLUE, XLC, XLI, XSLV, Reduced Positions: ABT, VOO, IJR, HON, JKD, ABBV, CODX, FEM, IJH, FVD, PSTG, SDY, WMT, VEEV, FDX, IVV, XOM, TXN, IUSG, BAC, EV, PFG, SO, UNP, FTSM, FV, IEFA, IEMG, VFH, XLF, XLK, ACN, CMI, ECL, NEE, BEN, TGT, TSLA, PSX, FTSL, FVC, ITA, IWS, MTUM, QTEC, VNQ, VOT, XLE, XLV, ADSK, ADP, BIIB, BWA, CHKP, CVX, CMA, LCII, EMN, ETN, GPC, GOOGL, INTC, JPM, NFLX, NSC, CRM, TROW, TJX, WFC, WOR, FAX, GIM, BUD, DG, GOOG, FSK, DHS, DOL, DVY, EFA, EFAV, FDL, FTC, ITOT, IUSV, IWF, IWN, JKG, JKH, MDY, MUB, QUAL, TIP, VO, VOE, VUG, ZROZ, IVZ, BTI, CCL, CLX, CMP, DVA, D, DD, HAS, TT, JCI, KEY, MDLZ, NKE, RF, RCL, SBUX, SYY, AUY, DAL, STAG, SABR, PK, UBER, CARR, OTIS, DBA, DON, EFG, FEX, FXH, IAU, IXN, IXUS, RDVY, SPYD, VBK, VBR, VGK, VTEB, XLY,

ABT, VOO, IJR, HON, JKD, ABBV, CODX, FEM, IJH, FVD, PSTG, SDY, WMT, VEEV, FDX, IVV, XOM, TXN, IUSG, BAC, EV, PFG, SO, UNP, FTSM, FV, IEFA, IEMG, VFH, XLF, XLK, ACN, CMI, ECL, NEE, BEN, TGT, TSLA, PSX, FTSL, FVC, ITA, IWS, MTUM, QTEC, VNQ, VOT, XLE, XLV, ADSK, ADP, BIIB, BWA, CHKP, CVX, CMA, LCII, EMN, ETN, GPC, GOOGL, INTC, JPM, NFLX, NSC, CRM, TROW, TJX, WFC, WOR, FAX, GIM, BUD, DG, GOOG, FSK, DHS, DOL, DVY, EFA, EFAV, FDL, FTC, ITOT, IUSV, IWF, IWN, JKG, JKH, MDY, MUB, QUAL, TIP, VO, VOE, VUG, ZROZ, IVZ, BTI, CCL, CLX, CMP, DVA, D, DD, HAS, TT, JCI, KEY, MDLZ, NKE, RF, RCL, SBUX, SYY, AUY, DAL, STAG, SABR, PK, UBER, CARR, OTIS, DBA, DON, EFG, FEX, FXH, IAU, IXN, IXUS, RDVY, SPYD, VBK, VBR, VGK, VTEB, XLY, Sold Out: SPTL, BSCK, ITW, LAMR, ISRG, NBIX, FFTY, GSY, SCZ, CMG, TWTR,

For the details of IFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 475,830 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 266,470 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 59,262 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,285 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 50,646 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 86,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 36,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 48,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $434.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 84,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 221.31%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $359.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 113.69%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 431.98%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 66.17%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57.