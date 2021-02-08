>
IFG Advisory, LLC Buys Commerce Bancshares Inc, Amplify Online Retail ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Abbott Laboratories, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: TOTL -0.06% COST +1.31% BND +0.11% VIG +0.72% IYW +0.85% AMGN +0.53% CBSH +1.91% IBUY +0.98% SCHX +0.78% FXI -0.33% FNDE +0.6%

Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Commerce Bancshares Inc, Amplify Online Retail ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Abbott Laboratories, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 411 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisory, LLC
  1. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 475,830 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 266,470 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 59,262 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,285 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 50,646 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
New Purchase: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.19 and $67.4, with an estimated average price of $61.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 86,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.74 and $118.32, with an estimated average price of $102.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 36,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 48,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $434.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 84,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 221.31%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $359.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 113.69%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,684 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 431.98%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 66.17%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56.

Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $74.87.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.

Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57.



