Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc Buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Baidu Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, JPMorgan Chase

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Automatic Data Processing Inc, Baidu Inc, The Hershey Co, sells Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, JPMorgan Chase, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADP, BIDU, HSY,

ADP, BIDU, HSY, Added Positions: NVDA, TMO, PLD, EQIX, PANW, BLK, BABA, VOO,

NVDA, TMO, PLD, EQIX, PANW, BLK, BABA, VOO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BRK.B, CSCO, DIS, T, UNP, JPM, CVX, BDX, SCHW, IBM, BAM, MDLZ, PFE, VZ, WBA, IJH, IJR, XOM, RTX, MMM, VTV,

AAPL, BRK.B, CSCO, DIS, T, UNP, JPM, CVX, BDX, SCHW, IBM, BAM, MDLZ, PFE, VZ, WBA, IJH, IJR, XOM, RTX, MMM, VTV, Sold Out: DNKN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 776,207 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 328,419 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,720 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Visa Inc (V) - 187,598 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 184,096 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.04. The stock is now traded at around $149.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $276.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.