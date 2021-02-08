All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC Buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Alphabet Inc

Investment company All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Walmart Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Alaska Air Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Alphabet Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVV, USMV, NKE, MRNA, MCD, LLY, GOOG, SBUX, LIT, TRV, REGN, VWO, PLM,

IVV, USMV, NKE, MRNA, MCD, LLY, GOOG, SBUX, LIT, TRV, REGN, VWO, PLM, Added Positions: MDY, SPY, EEM, EFA, IWM, WMT, IVW, AGG, INTC, IJT, SPSB, IJK, SHY, AMZN, CSCO, TOTL, CAG, MSFT, PEP, SO, AMGN, HON, HD, GLD, VTI,

MDY, SPY, EEM, EFA, IWM, WMT, IVW, AGG, INTC, IJT, SPSB, IJK, SHY, AMZN, CSCO, TOTL, CAG, MSFT, PEP, SO, AMGN, HON, HD, GLD, VTI, Reduced Positions: MMM, ALK, GBIL, AAPL, USB, CL, ROKU, DAL, IBM, QQQ, T, TGT, LUMN, PFE, CLFD, GLW, XOM, PM, ABT, VZ, ABBV, GE,

MMM, ALK, GBIL, AAPL, USB, CL, ROKU, DAL, IBM, QQQ, T, TGT, LUMN, PFE, CLFD, GLW, XOM, PM, ABT, VZ, ABBV, GE, Sold Out: GOOGL, BA, TEVA, POM,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 158,384 shares, 25.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 129,000 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 93,478 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 26,248 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,521 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 5,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $143.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $211.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $205.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 79.42%. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $458.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 26,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 40,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2020-12-31.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.61 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.59.

All Terrain Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PolyMet Mining Corp. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $4.8.