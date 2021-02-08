P-Solve LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company P-Solve LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P-Solve LLC. As of 2020Q4, P-Solve LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB,

IUSB, Added Positions: SCHB, QUAL, EFAV,

SCHB, QUAL, EFAV, Reduced Positions: IXUS, IGLB, VCLT, SPY, IQLT, USMV, EEMV, IGSB, LQD,

IXUS, IGLB, VCLT, SPY, IQLT, USMV, EEMV, IGSB, LQD, Sold Out: AMLP,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 688,435 shares, 32.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 328,086 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 292,715 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.11% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 361,290 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 174,103 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%

P-Solve LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 194,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P-Solve LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 158.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

P-Solve LLC sold out a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8.