Partners HealthCare System, Inc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Investment company Partners HealthCare System, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners HealthCare System, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Partners HealthCare System, Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 604,838 shares, 48.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,428,724 shares, 35.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 354.49%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 847,113 shares, 16.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.99%
Partners HealthCare System, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 48.03%. The holding were 604,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Partners HealthCare System, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.49%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.86%. The holding were 1,428,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.
