Cullen Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Snap Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Cullen (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Snap Inc, Twilio Inc, Seagen Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen. As of 2020Q4, Cullen owns 1052 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGT, IAGG, SHV, PGNY, VTRS, DLX, SSNC, SPRO, PHK, VXUS, HLIO, U, NUS, RHI, SYX, NYT, ONVO, PDCO, FOUR, NOVA, 50AA, W02A, CAMT, AXTA, CEM, CTR, AIV, AIV, BEPC, AIV, AIV, SAN, ETSY, CIX, KWR, DRE, JETS, EVA, ALLT, SAM, NET, IPWR, APOG,

ICF, SNAP, TWLO, TSLA, IVW, LULU, IJK, HON, OTIS, NVDA, IJJ, ICE, IVE, VO, AMGN, ADI, SYK, IPHI, EFA, VEU, SCHD, WDAY, ADBE, ABT, BX, CVS, DHI, AGG, ORCL, LLY, STT, VB, TRV, UDR, CNP, BWA, AJG, DLR, EXPE, GLW, EPD, GPN, PEAK, AZN, AVY, HYG, IEX, IYY, KDP, SJM, BSV, SNA, LMT, PKG, PXD, UPS, REYN, RDS.A, TXN, TMUS, VWO, VLO, VUG, WMT, TFC, WPC, UL, AKAM, AVGO, APD, CI, ALC, BBY, CAH, CTXS, AFL, COP, EBS, ETR, HES, CBRE, DLTR, FLIR, FLT, FTNT, ACIW, COG, CCL, CAG, DVN, ES, EXC, CMI, D, LEN, LYB, IDXX, ITA, FCX, HAL, XRAY, DUK, GILD, ATUS, BAX, BPYU, CMP, GL, GVI, NUV, ORI, OMC, PM, IWO, NRG, CDK, CSX, EMR, KHC, LSXMK, NVO, PWR, RF, SYY, TGT, VGK, ECL, GM, MHK, JWN, EWJ, IWN, IWP, PINS, VOD, IJT, KR, ROKU, SPGI, SCHF, XLK, GWX, VLY, ZION, WSM, XEL, NTR, PRAH, PHM, SDC, O, SBR, SPT, TDOC, VV, VFC, VTV, VYM, LBRDK, MAR, OKE, RJF, RWR, VRSK, WHR, Reduced Positions: EA, SPY, IWM, NOC, CRM, AAPL, HD, RTX, IWF, JCI, CMG, DHR, ABBV, COST, RIO, FOXA, AMZN, ARCC, ZTS, V, VBTX, BABA, MRK, IWD, XOM, RSP, PYPL, UNH, RDS.B, GOOG, ALNY, BDX, QCOM, HUM, LOW, MA, SBUX, MIC, NOW, PEP, BLL, BSX, CVX, CFR, ETN, FB, C, CL, PCAR, SNE, KMI, NDAQ, WY, AON, BRK.B, BA, ANTM, BCE, BAC, CP, MMM, ADSK, EBAY, CLX, ELAN, ET, EOG, KO, CAT, CBOE, CE, CTSH, JPM, PWV, GSK, BMY, ACN, EEM, ORLY, URTH, IJR, MDT, NFLX, CMA, DRI, DVY, MCO, MCD, NSC, VZ, EW, SHW, FTV, WFC, TJX, VTIP, ISRG, LVS, RUSHB, PG, SRLN, SWK, TSN, XLNX, ILMN, KSU, LRCX, AGNC, ALXN, AIG, APA, ASML, BIIB, BKI, BP, CAJ, OZK, BR, CERN, CME, CMS, ALLY, AMLP, GOLD, ABB, ALK, AEP, AVB, A, AXP, AWK, NLY, BSMX, BKNG, DISH, DTE, STLA, GPS, GD, COF, EQIX, FCPT, CCI, DE, DG, DXC, EIX, AXON, BIDU, CXO, LNG, ED, CARR, CHL, DAL, DGRO, IEFA, IXC, LQD, EMB, PFF, PHG, HPQ, EPP, LH, LW, LNC, MTB, FT5, GS, GWW, HBAN, IPG, INTU, DEO, ENB, EQR, FDX, FE, FISV, IT, HLT, ALGN, AMCR, ANSS, ATO, BK, BSM, AMD, ASIX, ADM, BKR, BBL, CHTR, FIVN, GT, HCA, HSBC, INCY, BKLN, IEMG, SHY, IJH, NATI, NEE, PUK, RS, REZI, IEF, AAXJ, MFC, SCZ, IWB, LEG, NTRS, OMCL, CRL, AQUA, LCII, LIN, MMC, NXPI, PFG, MLM, MSCI, NOK, NCLH, NVS, NUE, PANW, PRGO, PPG, PLD, XLF, JNK, XME, TD, TDG, VEA, EQNR, ERIC, WTRG, FRC, GE, JBHT, OXY, PBCT, PFE, REGN, RSG, ROL, XLP, SVC, GUNR, GGN, IWS, SUB, YUM, PCTY, PAA, XLC, SRE, LUV, SYF, TRMB, USB, XLE, SHM, SPIB, TRGP, TM, UAL, UNM, MTN, VNQ, TTWO, TRI, URI, VOX, VCR, VRSN, VIAC, MPC, TAP, SCHW, XLV, RWX, SIVB, BNDX, VMC, WM, YUMC, VFH, ZM, MKC, NOV, NWSA, PSX, POST, RP, ROST, SJT, XLRE, BWX, WMB, WYND, PEG, RCM, SCHB, XLU, SWKS, GLD, SPR, SLF, TXT, TAK, TOT, VTR, TMO, WEC, DON, F, GPC, GNTY, HIG, HFC, HST, IR, IVZ, K, KEY, KLAC, MRO, MU, MNST, MSI, PPL, ROK, SAP, SCHG, CWB, KRE, TPR, ULTA, UHS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,021,895 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 998,734 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,068 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Visa Inc (V) - 416,945 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 346,273 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%

Cullen initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 576,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Snap Inc by 56678.47%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 192,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 8428.75%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $399.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 573.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 131,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1294.87%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $863.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 1905.07%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $339.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cullen sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Cullen sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.66.

Cullen sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Cullen sold out a holding in Sunoco LP. The sale prices were between $24.51 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $27.15.

Cullen sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Cullen sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.07 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $10.75.