Cullen Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Snap Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: ICF +0.23% SNAP +0.22% TWLO -0.14% IVW +0.48% TSLA +1.31% LULU +1.69% SGT +0% IAGG -0.02% SHV -0.01% SSNC -0.68% DLX +1.72%

Investment company Cullen (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Snap Inc, Twilio Inc, Seagen Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullen. As of 2020Q4, Cullen owns 1052 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CULLEN
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,021,895 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 998,734 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,068 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 416,945 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  5. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 346,273 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Cullen initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Cullen initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.57 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Cullen initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Cullen initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Cullen initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $25.79. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Cullen initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Cullen added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 576,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Cullen added to a holding in Snap Inc by 56678.47%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 192,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Cullen added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 8428.75%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $399.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Cullen added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 573.97%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 131,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cullen added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1294.87%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $863.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Cullen added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 1905.07%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.37. The stock is now traded at around $339.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Cullen sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.

Sold Out: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Cullen sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.66.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Cullen sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Sold Out: Sunoco LP (SUN)

Cullen sold out a holding in Sunoco LP. The sale prices were between $24.51 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $27.15.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Cullen sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

Cullen sold out a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $9.07 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $10.75.



